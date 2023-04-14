<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
PCTEL Schedules First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release

BLOOMINGDALE, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PCTEL, Inc. (Nasdaq: PCTI), a leading global provider of wireless technology, announced today that it will release its first quarter 2023 financial results on Thursday, May 4, 2023. An earnings conference call will follow the release at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. David Neumann, PCTEL’s CEO, and Kevin McGowan, Vice President and CFO, will be on the call.

The call can be accessed by dialing (888) 506-0062 (United States/Canada) or (973) 528-0011 (International), access code: 426385. The call will also be webcast at https://investor.pctel.com/news-events/webcasts-events. A replay will be available for two weeks after the call on the website listed above, or by calling (877) 481-4010 (United States/Canada), or (919) 882-2331 (International), passcode: 48180.

About PCTEL

PCTEL is a leading global provider of wireless connectivity solutions, including purpose-built Industrial IoT devices, antenna systems, and test and measurement products. Trusted by our customers for over 29 years, we solve complex wireless challenges to help organizations stay connected, transform, and grow.

For more information, please visit our website at https://www.pctel.com/.

PCTEL® is a registered trademark of PCTEL, Inc. © 2023 PCTEL, Inc. All rights reserved.

Contacts

PCTEL Company Contact
Suzanne Cafferty

Vice President, Global Marketing

PCTEL, Inc.

(630) 339-2107

public.relations@pctel.com

PCTEL Investor Relations Contact
Lisa Fortuna or Ashley Gruenberg

Alpha IR Group

312-445-2870

PCTI@alpha-ir.com

