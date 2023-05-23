PCTEL Adds 4G LTE and 5G NR Network Monitoring Capabilities to SeeHawk™ Monitor

New Capabilities Support Mission Critical Coverage, International Spectrum Coordination, and Rogue Base Station Detection

BLOOMINGDALE, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PCTEL, Inc. (Nasdaq: PCTI), a leading global provider of wireless technology solutions, today announced its new 4G LTE and 5G NR network monitoring capabilities for the SeeHawk™ Monitor system.

PCTEL launched the SeeHawk™ Monitor spectrum monitoring and uplink testing solution for P25 public safety radio networks in August 2022. With this new release, the same platform can be used to monitor downlink signals from 4G LTE and 5G NR network base stations. This solution helps users support mission-critical public safety and private broadband network performance as well as regulatory and enforcement activities such as international spectrum coordination and rogue base station detection.

SeeHawk Monitor’s 4G and 5G network monitoring solution enables users to rapidly detect and respond to changes in network conditions. It utilizes Remote Test Units (RTUs) to detect and decode 4G LTE and 5G NR base station signals in real time. Upon detection, the system notifies users of changes in conditions, such as a reduction in signal quality or the presence of a new or rogue network. Real-time monitoring and spectrum analysis tools aid further investigation.

“SeeHawk™ Monitor makes it easy to quickly identify interference and other issues that impact the reliability of critical communications coverage, including in public safety radio and broadband networks such as FirstNet,” said James Zik, PCTEL’s Vice President, Test and Measurement Product Management.

Mr. Zik continued, “4G and 5G network monitoring will support the growth of private broadband networks for hospitals, utilities, stadiums, entertainment venues, and other mission critical applications. It is also a powerful solution for a variety of government applications, including prison operations, border patrol, signals intelligence, and regulatory enforcement.”

PCTEL announced SeeHawk™ Monitor’s 4G/5G network monitoring capabilities at Critical Communications World 2023 in Helsinki, Finland. Attendees can visit Stand J12 May 23-25 for a demonstration.

The 4G/5G network monitoring feature is expected to be released in Q3 2023. Contact PCTEL to learn more.

About PCTEL

PCTEL is a leading global provider of wireless technology solutions, including purpose-built Industrial IoT devices, antenna systems, and test and measurement products. Trusted by our customers for over 29 years, we solve complex wireless challenges to help organizations stay connected, transform, and grow.

For more information, please visit our website at https://www.pctel.com/.

PCTEL® and SeeHawk are trademarks or registered trademarks of PCTEL, Inc. © 2023 PCTEL, Inc. All rights reserved.

