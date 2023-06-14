<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Business Wire

PCI-SIG® Announces New Research Projecting PCI Express® Technology TAM Expected to Reach $10 Billion by 2027

di Business Wire

Report from ABI Research examined PCIe technology in data centers, edge, telcos, AI, automotive, mobile devices and wearables

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PCI-SIG Developers Conference 2023 – PCI-SIG® announced today new findings from an ABI Research report projecting PCI Express® (PCIe®) technology TAM growing at a CAGR of 14% from 2022 to 2027 in high-growth verticals including data centers, edge, telcos, AI, automotive, mobile devices and wearables.


Key highlights from the report:

  • Automotive and network edge verticals projecting the highest growth opportunities for PCIe technology, with total addressable market (TAM) and compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) of 53% and 38%, respectively, over the forecast period.
  • The automotive industry can extract significant value from widespread PCIe technology adoption, as it enables the consolidation of Electrical/Electronic (E/E) domains, as well as helping systems overcome safety and efficiency challenges within mission-critical applications for autonomous vehicles.
  • High-performance applications such as data centers will contribute to sustained long -term demand for new PCIe technology deployment. In addition to performance, other critical drivers of PCIe technology adoption are power efficiency, security and “time-to-value”.
  • The low power feature (L0p) of PCIe 6.0 specification will be a major driver of deployment, as power efficiency becomes a central strategy for adopters with a closer focus on sustainability and lowering operational costs.
  • AI industry adoption will be high, as PCIe technology offers decision makers agility through forwards and backwards compatibility, improving time-to-value and lowering deployment risk.
  • Complex Open Radio Access Network (Open RAN or ORAN) workloads will lead to sustained demand for PCIe technology, as heterogeneous hardware becomes ubiquitous.
  • PCIe technology will perform well in the mobile devices vertical, as the quick pace of market innovation will necessitate a discrete component interconnect.

“PCIe technology demand will be sustained in the long run as applications that require faster speeds, embedded security, and greater power efficiency continue to emerge,” said Reece Hayden, Research Analyst, ABI Research. “In the near term, this is especially true in the data center and AI verticals as PCIe 6.0 specification brings much more effective power-management capabilities. Concurrently, we have seen a proliferation of heterogeneous computing resources at the edge to handle larger data sets and support performance-sensitive applications. This is increasing deployment of PCIe technology as its high bandwidth and power efficiency are perfectly suited to these challenging compute locations.”

“PCI Express technology leads the industry as a foundational I/O interconnect and can be found in everything from automobiles to data center servers,” said PCI-SIG President Al Yanes. “This report is proof positive that the future of PCIe technology is bright. As PCIe architecture speed increases, we will continue to expand our traditional verticals while expanding into exciting new verticals to meet the demand for a high-bandwidth, low-latency interconnect.”

The report analyzed all generations of PCIe technology currently in the marketplace and the impact of the upcoming PCIe 7.0 specification, which is targeted for release in 2025. PCI-SIG recently published the PCIe 7.0 specification, version 0.3 to its members, achieving the first milestone of specification development.

More information about the key takeaways is available in a PCI-SIG blog post.

Members can download the full report and access the PCIe 7.0 specification, version 0.3 on the members workspace.

To become a member of PCI-SIG and access the full report and specifications, visit www.pcisig.com/membership.

About PCI-SIG

PCI-SIG is the consortium that owns and manages PCI specifications as open industry standards. The organization defines industry standard I/O (input/output) specifications consistent with the needs of its members. Currently, PCI-SIG is comprised of over 900 industry-leading member companies. To join PCI-SIG, and for a list of the Board of Directors, visit www.pcisig.com.

PCI-SIG, PCI Express, and PCIe are trademarks or registered trademarks of PCI-SIG. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Contacts

Meghan Zea

Office: 503-619-0860

Email: pr@pcisig.com

