PCI-SIG® Announces Authorized Test Labs Now Available for PCI Express® Technology

BEAVERTON, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#PCISIG—PCI-SIG® today announced the availability of PCI-SIG Authorized Test Labs (ATLs) providing PCI Express® (PCIe®) testing and a process for members to become an official testing lab. Authorized Test Labs serve as another vehicle for PCI-SIG members to obtain a listing on the PCI-SIG Integrators List and the option to test their PCIe technology products outside official Compliance Workshops. Granite River Labs (GRL) is approved as the first PCIe Authorized Test Lab to provide PCIe 4.0 Compliance Testing for PCI-SIG members.





“With the increased demand for testing of PCIe products, PCI-SIG is pleased to announce the availability of Authorized Test Labs,” said PCI-SIG Vice President and Compliance Co-Chairperson Richard Solomon. “The desire for ATLs is indicative of a strong PCIe technology ecosystem. For members unable to attend Compliance Workshops, ATLs provide another option to participate in the PCI-SIG Compliance Program and enter the market with PCIe-compliant products on their own schedule.”

“As a longtime supporter of the PCIe technology ecosystem, GRL is pleased to be approved by PCI-SIG as an Authorized Test Lab for testing PCIe technology,” said Holger Kunz, President, GRL. “We look forward to offering PCI-SIG members additional flexibility to test their products for interoperability and PCIe specification compliance. We hope that by becoming a PCI-SIG ATL, we will see continued growth of the PCI-SIG Integrators List.”

Vendors interested in becoming a PCI-SIG Authorized Test Lab must pass the Test Facility Authorization Process outlined by PCI-SIG. ATLs are subject to evaluation by PCI-SIG and must maintain the ability to perform the necessary test measurements defined in PCI-SIG-approved Methods of Implementation (MOIs).

PCI-SIG members can find more information about applying to become an Authorized Test Lab by visiting the PCI-SIG ATL webpage or emailing compliance@pcisig.com.

To become a member of PCI-SIG and receive access to Compliance Testing services, visit www.pcisig.com/membership.

