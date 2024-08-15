Paystand Marks Its Fifth Year on Inc. 5000 with the Major Acquisition of Teampay and the Founding of Paystand.org

More than 1 million payors now on Paystand Network, and $10 billion in cumulative transactions highlight accelerated growth as Paystand changes B2B payer behavior

SCOTTS VALLEY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Paystand, the blockchain-enabled B2B payments company that has been making consistent waves in the DeFi sector since its founding in 2013, has made the Inc. 5000 list for the fifth consecutive year with a remarkable 380% growth rate over the past three years. Paystand pushed through the increased stagnation experienced by the fintech industry this last year with the acquisition of Teampay, an industry-leading spend management software.





“When many in fintech are hitting the brakes, we’re accelerating. With Paystand’s network of more than 1 million companies, we’re creating greater efficiency, deeper savings and expanded opportunities for all businesses,” said Jeremy Almond, Paystand co-founder and CEO. “And our greater vision of a unified B2B payment network over DeFi isn’t just a pipe dream, in fact with roughly 2% of all account-to-account transactions there is a high likelihood you or a business you’ve worked with has transacted on our network whether you believe in blockchain or not!”

Over the past year, Paystand has expanded its ERP integrations. It announced deep integrations and partnerships with Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central and Acumatica. Additional integrations with more than 10 other ERPs continue Paystand’s strong and ongoing presence in the techstack of today’s CFOs and marks aggressive expansion toward ERP-agnostic support. The recent Teampay acquisition has delivered expense management automation to the suite of financial services.

Paystand also celebrated the launch of Paystand.org, a nonprofit initiative that addresses the financial inclusion gaps in today’s economic landscape and is partnering with NGOs in underrepresented areas.

“With 1.4 billion people currently locked out of the financial system, the goal is clear: empower underrepresented communities, particularly in Latin America, by advancing financial inclusion through circular economies, Bitcoin, and blockchain technologies,” said Alexandra Navarro, chief of staff and impact at PayStand and head of Paystand.org.

Paystand.org is already making a tangible impact. By supporting Mi Primer Bitcoin, Hope House, Digital NEST, MOTIV, and others, the organization has reached more than 25,500 people across 11 countries, driving meaningful change in Central and South America.

The commitment goes beyond financial support—Paystand is also sending employees on paid fellowships to El Salvador, where they contribute directly to these initiatives, underscoring the dedication to making a real difference.

“This project holds a lot of personal significance to me,” said Almond. “I want to set a new standard on what ethical stewardship should look like in the fintech industry.”

