Paystand Announces Expanded Support for Microsoft at Community Summit 2024

Enhanced capabilities now fully support Microsoft’s suite of ERP products

SCOTTS VALLEY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Paystand, the global leader in blockchain-enabled B2B payments, announced it has expanded support for Microsoft Dynamics products, including integration with their on-premises ERPs. Paystand will also bring additional offerings to Microsoft cloud-based products, while providing a fully digitized payments-as-a-service flow to the thousands of businesses using Microsoft’s on-premises tools. Paystand will demonstrate the solutions at the Community Summit October 13 – 17 in San Antonio, Texas.





Paystand announced its integration with cloud-based Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central in October 2023. Now, Paystand is bringing its automation and zero-fee capabilities to the users of Microsoft Dynamics NAV, GP, SL, and AX on-premises products so that they too can eliminate slow manual AR processes in order to reduce days sales outstanding (DSO) and speed time to cash. Although Microsoft has announced it will no longer support GP users beginning in 2029, GP customers can transition smoothly with software built for both on-premises and cloud use.

“Today, we are ensuring that more businesses can access the savings and quicker revenue offered through Paystand’s digital B2B payment capabilities,” said Allison Grieb, Chief Sales Officer, Paystand. “Bringing a fully digitized payments flow and new features to the CFOs using all Microsoft ERP products, including on-premises systems, will help them compete and provide more AR flexibility.”

These on-premises users will now have access to a host of features that give their customers the ability to pay earlier and flexibly, including:

Payment scheduling options

Payment portal set-up

The ability to assess fees and offer incentives

Users of Dynamics 365 Business Central have all of the above capabilities as well as new features that help them speed time to cash:

The ability to issue global reminders and statements

Adjust customer receivables settings

Deploy checkout capability and set up autopay

Those interested are invited to visit Paystand at Community Summit in San Antonio, October 13 – 17, at booth #338. For more information, visit paystand.com.

About Paystand

Paystand is on a mission to create an open commercial finance system, starting with a zero-fee network for B2B payments. Paystand is the largest B2B receivables, payables and payments network running on a commercial blockchain. The company makes it possible to digitize receivables, automate processing, reduce time-to-cash, eliminate transaction fees, and enable new revenue. The AR/AP solutions are designed for U.S., LATAM and Canadian businesses of all sizes. For more information about Paystand, visit us at paystand.com. Follow our blog, and connect with us on X and LinkedIn.

