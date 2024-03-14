Home Business Wire Paysign, Inc. to Sponsor the 2024 International Plasma Protein Congress April 16-17
Paysign, Inc. to Sponsor the 2024 International Plasma Protein Congress April 16-17

ATHENS, Greece–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#IPPC2024–Paysign, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYS), a leading provider of prepaid card programs, comprehensive patient affordability offerings, digital banking services and integrated payment processing, today announced their sponsorship and attendance of the International Plasma Protein Congress to be held April 16-17, 2024, in Athens, Greece.




Paysign has been an associate member of the Plasma Protein Therapeutics Association (PPTA) and a sponsor of their conferences for over a decade. The company proudly supports their global work to advocate for programs that ensure the quality and safety of plasma collection, manufacturing, patient access and advancements within the plasma ecosystem.

This conference is PPTA’s leading international event in the plasma therapeutics industry where key figures, including donor organizations, service providers, stakeholders and policymakers, discuss insights to establishing rightful standards and programs for donors and patients for plasma-derived medicinal products.

“We are pleased to continue supporting the important work of the PPTA at their international congress and look forward to collaborating and sharing thought leadership on innovation and donor advocacy,” said Mark Newcomer, President and CEO, at Paysign.

Visit the International Plasma Protein Congress website.

To learn more about Paysign’s suite of solutions, visit paysign.com/solutions.

About Paysign

Paysign, Inc. is a leading provider of prepaid card programs, comprehensive patient affordability offerings, digital banking services, and integrated payment processing designed for businesses, consumers and government institutions. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in southern Nevada, the company creates customized, innovative payment solutions for clients across all industries, including pharmaceutical, healthcare, hospitality, and retail. Built on the foundation of a reliable payments platform, Paysign’s end-to-end technologies securely enable digital payout solutions and facilitate the distribution of funds for donor compensation, copay assistance, customer incentives, employee rewards, travel expenses, per diem, reimbursements, rebates, gift cards and countless other exchanges of value. Paysign’s solutions lower costs, streamline operations and improve customer, employee and partner loyalty. To learn more, visit paysign.com.

