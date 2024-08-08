Home Business Wire Paysign, Inc. to Present at the Oppenheimer Technology, Internet & Communications Conference
HENDERSON, Nev.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Paysign, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYS), a leading provider of prepaid card programs, comprehensive patient affordability offerings, digital banking services and integrated payment processing, today announced they will be presenting at the Oppenheimer 27th Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference to be held August 12-14, 2024, through a virtual format.


The focus of the virtual conference is to provide an expansive look across the dynamic sector of the world economy at existing and emerging technologies and provide potential investors the opportunity to evaluate public companies at the forefront of these technological innovations.

Paysign’s Chief Financial Officer, Jeff Baker, is scheduled to present on Tuesday, August 13, at 3:45 p.m. EDT.

Investors may learn more about the conference here.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential future plans and objectives of the companies, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There is no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially. Paysign undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any statements in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Paysign

Paysign, Inc. is a leading provider of prepaid card programs, comprehensive patient affordability offerings, digital banking services and integrated payment processing designed for businesses, consumers and government institutions. Incorporated in 1995 and headquartered in southern Nevada, the company creates customized, innovative payment solutions for clients across all industries, including pharmaceutical, healthcare, hospitality and retail. Built on the foundation of a reliable payments platform, Paysign’s end-to-end technologies securely enable digital payout solutions and facilitate the distribution of funds for donor compensation, copay assistance, customer incentives, employee rewards, travel expenses and per diem, reimbursements, gift cards, rebates, and countless other exchanges of value. Paysign’s solutions lower costs, streamline operations and improve customer, employee and partner loyalty. To learn more, visit paysign.com.

