Paysign, Inc. to Participate in the 2024 iAccess Alpha Buyside Best Ideas Summer Conference

HENDERSON, Nev.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Paysign, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYS), a leading provider of prepaid card programs, comprehensive patient affordability offerings, digital banking services and integrated payment processing, today announced their participation in the iAccess Alpha Buyside Best Ideas Summer Conference, June 25-26, 2024. Jeff Baker, Paysign’s Chief Financial Officer, will deliver a presentation at 2:30 p.m. EDT on June 25, and is available to host one-on-one meetings the following day, June 26.





Investors interested in registering or learning more may visit the conference website here.

The presentation will be webcast and available for replay here.

About iAccess Alpha

iAccess Alpha hosts virtual investor conferences, where presenting companies are recommended by a network of investors. The conference format spans two days, with company webcast presentations on day one, followed by one-on-one meetings with company management teams on day two.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential future plans and objectives of the companies, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There is no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially. Paysign undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any statements in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

About Paysign

Paysign, Inc. is a leading provider of prepaid card programs, comprehensive patient affordability offerings, digital banking services and integrated payment processing designed for businesses, consumers and government institutions. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in southern Nevada, the company creates customized, innovative payment solutions for clients across all industries, including pharmaceutical, healthcare, hospitality and retail. Built on the foundation of a reliable payments platform, Paysign’s end-to-end technologies securely enable digital payout solutions and facilitate the distribution of funds for donor compensation, copay assistance, customer incentives, employee rewards, travel expenses and per diem, reimbursements, gift cards, rebates, and countless other exchanges of value. Paysign’s solutions lower costs, streamline operations and improve customer, employee and partner loyalty. To learn more, visit paysign.com.

