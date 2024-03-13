Paysign, Inc. Reinforces Payment Processing Acumen With New Executive Hire

Sandy Ortins Joins as VP, EFT Services









HENDERSON, Nev.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#executiveteam–Paysign, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYS), a leading provider of prepaid card programs, comprehensive patient affordability offerings, digital banking services and integrated payment processing, today announced a key executive recruitment that supports their foundation as an end-to-end payment processor. Sandy Ortins, AAP, APRP, NCP, was brought on as the company’s vice president of electronic funds transfer (EFT) services, an essential addition to the team.

Prior to joining Paysign, Sandy served as senior Vice President of Operations at the New England Automated Clearing House (ACH) Association, a NACHA member association that focuses on regulatory compliance, risk management and sound operational practices for the ACH industry. She holds three professional credentials that highlight her commitment to payment processing: Accredited ACH Professional (AAP), Accredited Payments Risk Professional (APRP) and National Check Professional (NCP).

“Sandy’s wealth of experience in guiding organizations to peak efficiency perfectly complements our payments strategy as we scale our processing operations to accommodate our transaction volume growth,” said Mark Newcomer, Paysign CEO. “We welcome her aboard as a valuable member of our executive team.”

“One of the deciding factors in accepting this position at Paysign is the ability to apply the skills I’ve attained throughout my career in banking and ACH to establish precise and efficient processes for the company’s rapidly growing EFT services,” stated Ortins.

As Paysign’s VP, EFT Services, Sandy will focus on day-to-day processing operations, including audit, compliance, risk management, and future processing connections.

About Paysign

Paysign, Inc. is a leading provider of prepaid card programs, comprehensive patient affordability offerings, digital banking services and integrated payment processing designed for businesses, consumers and government institutions. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in southern Nevada, the company creates customized, innovative payment solutions for clients across all industries, including pharmaceutical, healthcare, hospitality and retail. Built on the foundation of a reliable payments platform, Paysign’s end-to-end technologies securely enable digital payout solutions and facilitate the distribution of funds for donor compensation, copay assistance, customer incentives, employee rewards, travel expenses and per diem, reimbursements, gift cards, rebates, and countless other exchanges of value. Paysign’s solutions lower costs, streamline operations and improve customer, employee and partner loyalty. To learn more, visit paysign.com.

