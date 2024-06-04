Payshop Expands Use of the Concourse Financial Software Suite® to Meet Its Back Office Payments Processing Needs

OMAHA, Neb.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CTT—BHMI, a leading provider of back office payment solutions, announced today that Payshop, part of the CTT Group, has expanded its use of the Concourse Financial Software Suite, which is a real-time payment processing solution that performs back-office functions such as settlement, reconciliation, disputes management, and fees processing.





Payshop serves clients with a broad range of payment services. Based in Portugal, the company allows users to pay for various services, including utility bills, tolls, and mobile top-ups, at post office branches and through a network of retail agents in diverse commercial establishments nationwide.

Concourse was originally selected by Payshop to perform the back-office processing for SIBS payments and Single European Payments Area (SEPA) transactions. Concourse’s support of the ISO 20022 message format is enabling Payshop to successfully process these transactions and enhance the efficiency of cross-border payments.

“Since the flexibility provided by Concourse allows Payshop to configure virtually any payment service, we are expanding the use of Concourse across our full portfolio of services including utility bills, mobile top-ups, public transport ticketing, money orders, and toll payments,” said Tiago Mota, CEO of Payshop. “We originally selected Concourse because it was ideal for our omni-channel processing needs and we are pleased to say that it continues to support our strategic objectives and continued growth.”

“We are delighted that Payshop is expanding the use of Concourse for back office processing across all their digital and retail payment channels,” said Dr. Lynne Baldwin, President of BHMI. “This further validates that Concourse is highly flexible with the configurability and scalability to meet the needs of all transaction types, ensuring leading payments companies like Payshop can meet their payment processing needs for any type of payment.”

About Payshop

Payshop is part of the CTT Group. As a Payment Institution, with 20 years of existence, Payshop is regulated by Banco de Portugal and provides a diverse portfolio of payment services offered to both Portuguese citizens and client businesses. This includes payment services such as billing collections, mobile top-up, toll payments, tax payments, and much more. For more information, please visit www.payshop.pt.

About BHMI

BHMI is a highly regarded provider of software solutions designed to manage the back-office processing of electronic payment transactions. The company is renowned for its flagship product, the Concourse Financial Software Suite®, which is a dynamic and flexible software solution for the back-office processing of electronic payments, including debit card, credit card, mobile, P2P, real-time payments, ATM, and POS. The software suite is a modular package that performs back-office processing functions, such as disputes workflow management, fees processing, reconciliation, and settlement. Concourse’s continuous processing architecture and powerful rules engine make it the ideal choice for companies looking to modernize and optimize their back-office payment operations. To learn more about BHMI, please visit www.bhmi.com.

Contacts

Casey Scheer



BHMI



402-333-3300



cscheer@bhmi.com