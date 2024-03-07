Home Business Wire Paysafe to Participate in the Wolfe Research FinTech Forum on March 13
LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Paysafe Limited (NYSE: PSFE), a leading payments platform, today announced that Chief Executive Officer, Bruce Lowthers, will participate in a fireside chat at the Wolfe Research FinTech Forum on Wednesday, March 13, 2024 at 11:00 AM ET.

A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the Paysafe Investor Relations website at https://ir.paysafe.com/ under the “Events & Presentations” section and archived for a limited time.

Paysafe Limited (“Paysafe”) (NYSE: PSFE) (PSFE.WS) is a leading payments platform with an extensive track record of serving merchants and consumers in the global entertainment sectors. Its core purpose is to enable businesses and consumers to connect and transact seamlessly through industry-leading capabilities in payment processing, digital wallet, and online cash solutions. With over 20 years of online payment experience, an annualized transactional volume of over $130 billion in 2022, and approximately 3,300 employees located in 12+ countries, Paysafe connects businesses and consumers across more than 100 payment types in over 40 currencies around the world. Delivered through an integrated platform, Paysafe solutions are geared toward mobile-initiated transactions, real-time analytics and the convergence between brick-and-mortar and online payments. Further information is available at www.paysafe.com

