Home Business Wire Paysafe to Participate in the Barclays Emerging Payments and FinTech Forum on...
Business Wire

Paysafe to Participate in the Barclays Emerging Payments and FinTech Forum on May 15

di Business Wire

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Paysafe Limited (NYSE: PSFE), a leading payments platform, today announced that Chief Financial Officer, Alex Gersh, will participate in a fireside chat at the Barclays 14th Annual Emerging Payments and FinTech Forum on Wednesday, May 15, 2024 at 11:30 AM ET.

A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the Paysafe Investor Relations website at https://ir.paysafe.com/ under the “Events & Presentations” section and archived for a limited time.

About Paysafe

Paysafe Limited (“Paysafe”) (NYSE: PSFE) (PSFE.WS) is a leading payments platform with an extensive track record of serving merchants and consumers in the global entertainment sectors. Its core purpose is to enable businesses and consumers to connect and transact seamlessly through industry-leading capabilities in payment processing, digital wallet, and online cash solutions. With over 25 years of online payment experience, an annualized transactional volume of $140 billion in 2023, and approximately 3,200 employees located in 12+ countries, Paysafe connects businesses and consumers across 260 payment types in over 40 currencies around the world. Delivered through an integrated platform, Paysafe solutions are geared toward mobile-initiated transactions, real-time analytics and the convergence between brick-and-mortar and online payments. Further information is available at www.paysafe.com.

Contacts

Media

Crystal Wright

Paysafe

crystal.wright@paysafe.com
+1 (904) 328-7740

Investors

Kirsten Nielsen

Paysafe

+1 (646) 901-3140

kirsten.nielsen@paysafe.com

Articoli correlati

Primoris Services Corporation Reports First Quarter 2024 Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Primoris Services Corporation (NYSE: PRIM) (“Primoris” or the “Company”) today announced financial results for its first quarter ended...
Continua a leggere

Maximus Reports Fiscal Year 2024 Second Quarter Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
Strong demand drives highest post-pandemic margins and further raise to FY24 guidanceTYSONS, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Maximus (NYSE: MMS), a leading provider...
Continua a leggere

VIA optronics to Showcase Sunrise at Display Week

Business Wire Business Wire -
NUREMBERG, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--VIA optronics AG (OTC: VIAOY) (“VIA” or the “Company”), a leading supplier of interactive display solutions, today...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php