Paysafe Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Paysafe Limited (“Paysafe” or the “Company”) (NYSE: PSFE), a leading payments platform, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2024.

The Company also announced that on February 28, Paysafe closed on its previously announced agreement to sell its direct marketing payment processing business line (“the disposed business”). For additional information, please see the Company's press release on February 11, along with the supplemental materials to this earnings release, available on the investor relations section of Paysafe's website.

Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights

(Metrics compared to fourth quarter of 2023, unless otherwise noted)

Revenue of $420.1 million, increased 1%; increased 2% on a constant currency basis

Total Payment Volume of $40.0 billion, increased 12%

Net income of $33.5 million, or $0.54 per diluted share, compared to net loss of $12.1 million, or ($0.20) per diluted share

Adjusted net income of $29.6 million, or $0.48 per diluted share, compared to $40.9 million, or $0.66 per diluted share

Adjusted EBITDA of $103.3 million, decreased 15%; decreased 14% on a constant currency basis

Net leverage1 decreased to 4.7x as of December 31, 2024, compared to 5.0x as of December 31, 2023

Full Year 2024 Financial Highlights

(Metrics compared to full year of 2023)

Revenue of $1,704.8 million, increased 6%; increased 6% on a constant currency basis

Total Payment Volume of $151.7 billion, increased 8%

Net income of $22.2 million, or $0.36 per diluted share, compared to net loss of $20.3 million, or ($0.33) per diluted share

Adjusted net income of $132.5 million, or $2.14 per diluted share, compared to $143.9 million, or $2.33 per diluted share

Adjusted EBITDA of $452.1 million, decreased 1%; decreased 1% on a constant currency basis

Bruce Lowthers, CEO of Paysafe, commented: " We’ve made incredible progress, delivering on our priorities and executing our three-year growth plan. By transforming our business and focusing on the biggest opportunities in the experience economy, we’re positioning Paysafe for long-term, sustainable growth. In 2025 our mission is clear: drive revenue through product innovation, improve sales efficiency, create new partnerships, and scale for better customer and employee experiences. With our foundational turnaround now behind us we are looking forward to our third year of organic revenue growth.”

(1) Paysafe defines net leverage as net debt (total debt less cash and cash equivalents) divided by the sum of the last twelve months (LTM) Adjusted EBITDA. For the period ended December 31, 2024, total debt was $2,363.5 million and cash and cash equivalents was $216.7 million, and LTM Adjusted EBITDA was $452.1 million. For the period ended December 31, 2023, total debt was $2,501.8 million and cash and cash equivalents was $202.3 million, and LTM Adjusted EBITDA was $458.7 million.

Full Year 2025 Financial Guidance

($ in millions) (unaudited) Full Year 2025 Revenue $1,710 - $1,734 Adjusted EBITDA $463 - $478 Adjusted EPS $2.21 - $2.51

Paysafe's 2025 outlook reflects reported revenue growth in the range of 0% to 2%, which includes the impact of the disposed business as well as a modest headwind from currency and interest revenue. Paysafe's outlook reflects organic revenue growth in the range of 6.5% to 8.0% and Adjusted EBITDA margin in the range of 27.1% to 27.6%, with Adjusted EBITDA growth in the mid-teens. Paysafe continues to expect to generate strong free cash flow and to reduce leverage, including the Company's goal to achieve 3.5x net leverage by the end of 2026.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Summary of Consolidated Results

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, ($ in thousands) (unaudited) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue $ 420,070 $ 414,541 $ 1,704,835 $ 1,601,138 Gross Profit (excluding depreciation and amortization) $ 236,605 $ 240,959 $ 989,073 $ 937,926 Net income / (loss) $ 33,511 $ (12,129 ) $ 22,160 $ (20,251 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 103,345 $ 121,741 $ 452,054 $ 458,663 Adjusted net income $ 29,563 $ 40,862 $ 132,520 $ 143,888

Fourth Quarter 2024 Results

Paysafe's financial results were significantly impacted by accelerated merchant exits and associated credit losses during the fourth quarter, reflecting the Company's strategic decision to reduce its exposure to direct marketing, a business line within the SMB portfolio of the Merchant Solutions segment. This had an unfavorable impact to fourth quarter reported revenue growth for total Paysafe and the Merchant Solutions segment of approximately 3 percentage-points and 5 percentage-points, respectively.

Total revenue for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $420.1 million, an increase of 1%, compared to $414.5 million in the prior year period. Excluding a $1.8 million headwind from movement in foreign exchange rates, revenue increased 2%. Revenue from the Merchant Solutions segment increased 1%, reflecting double-digit growth in e-commerce as well as modest growth from SMBs, largely offset by a $10.7 million headwind from the disposed business. Revenue from the Digital Wallets segment increased 2% as reported, or 3% on a constant currency basis, supported by product initiatives, which more than offset lower revenue from interest on consumer deposits.

Net income for the fourth quarter of 2024 increased to $33.5 million, compared to a net loss of $12.1 million in the prior year period, reflecting an increase in other income due to a gain on foreign exchange, as well as an income tax benefit of $17.7 million, compared to an income tax expense of $13.4 million in the prior year period, which more than offset a decrease in operating income.

Adjusted net income for the fourth quarter of 2024 decreased to $29.6 million, compared to $40.9 million in the prior year period, largely attributable to the same factors that contributed to the decline in Adjusted EBITDA, partly offset by a decrease in interest expense.

Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $103.3 million, a decrease of 15%, compared to $121.7 million in the prior year period, largely reflecting the increase in credit losses as described above. Credit losses were $22.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, an increase of $15.2 million compared to the prior year period.

The combined headwinds from movements in foreign exchange rates and interest on consumer deposits to fourth quarter revenue and Adjusted EBITDA were $5.2 million and $4.4 million, respectively.

Operating cash flow for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $58.9 million, compared to $61.6 million in the prior year period. Unlevered free cash flow was $70.5 million, compared to $89.6 million in the prior year period.

Full Year 2024 Results

Total revenue for the full year 2024 was $1,704.8 million, an increase of 6% on a reported and constant currency basis, compared to $1,601.1 million in 2023. Revenue from the Merchant Solutions segment increased 9%, including a 1 percentage-point unfavorable impact from the disposed business. Revenue from the Digital Wallets segment increased 4%.

Net income for the full year 2024 increased to $22.2 million, compared to a net loss of $20.3 million in 2023, largely driven by an income tax benefit of $8.1 million, compared to an expense of $40.8 million for 2023, as well as a decrease in interest expense, which was $140.8 million, compared to $151.1 million in 2023, and an increase in other income. This was partially offset by a decline in operating income.

Adjusted net income for the full year 2024 decreased 8% to $132.5 million, compared to $143.9 million in 2023. The decrease in adjusted net income was largely attributable to the same factors that contributed to the decline in Adjusted EBITDA, partly offset by a decrease in interest expense.

Adjusted EBITDA for the full year 2024 was $452.1 million, a decrease of 1%, compared to $458.7 million in 2023, reflecting the impacts from the disposed business and credit losses as described above, which were $46.4 million in 2024, an increase of $25.3 million compared to 2023 credit losses. Additionally, Paysafe made investments in 2024 totaling approximately $29 million to expand its sales capabilities and optimize the portfolio, which drove an increase in selling, general and administrative expenses.

The combined headwinds from movements in foreign exchange rates and interest on consumer deposits to full year revenue and Adjusted EBITDA were approximately $5.9 million and $6.8 million, respectively.

Operating cash flow for full year 2024 increased to $253.8 million, compared to $234.0 million in the prior year. Unlevered free cash flow decreased to $299.6 million, compared to $318.3 million in the prior year.

Balance Sheet

As of December 31, 2024, total cash and cash equivalents were $216.7 million, total debt was $2.4 billion and net debt was $2.1 billion. Compared to December 31, 2023, total debt decreased by $138.3 million, reflecting net repayments of $58.3 million as well as movement in foreign exchange rates.

Summary of Segment Results

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, YoY December 31, YoY ($ in thousands) (unaudited) 2024 2023 change 2024 2023 change Revenue: Merchant Solutions $ 230,105 $ 227,280 1 % $ 957,623 $ 878,346 9 % Digital Wallets $ 194,445 $ 191,287 2 % $ 765,505 $ 734,669 4 % Intersegment $ (4,480 ) $ (4,026 ) 11 % $ (18,293 ) $ (11,877 ) 54 % Total Revenue $ 420,070 $ 414,541 1 % $ 1,704,835 $ 1,601,138 6 % Adjusted EBITDA: Merchant Solutions $ 32,516 $ 56,582 -43 % $ 190,851 $ 222,154 -14 % Digital Wallets $ 89,219 $ 82,356 8 % $ 339,025 $ 318,706 6 % Corporate $ (18,390 ) $ (17,197 ) 7 % $ (77,822 ) $ (82,197 ) -5 % Total Adjusted EBITDA $ 103,345 $ 121,741 -15 % $ 452,054 $ 458,663 -1 %

Paysafe also announced today that it has received unsolicited preliminary non-binding expressions of interest before and after the Bloomberg article on February 6, 2025, concerning takeover interest in the Company.

The Board remains confident in Paysafe’s prospects as a stand-alone company and our ability to continue to create shareholder value. However, in accordance with its fiduciary responsibilities, the Board, with its financial and legal advisors, will consider any proposals that maximize shareholder value.

At this time, the Board has not initiated a sale process and is only reviewing the unsolicited proposals. There is no assurance that any transaction will be consummated. Paysafe does not intend to make any further public comment regarding its consideration of any proposals or indications of interest unless it determines that a disclosure is required by law or otherwise deemed appropriate.

Webcast and Conference Call

Paysafe will host a live webcast to discuss the results today at 8:30 a.m. (ET). The webcast and supplemental information can be accessed on the investor relations section of the Paysafe website at ir.paysafe.com. An archive will be available after the conclusion of the live event and will remain available via the same link for one year.

Time Tuesday, March 4, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. ET Webcast Go to the Investor Relations section of the Paysafe website to listen and view slides Dial in 877-407-0752 (U.S. toll-free); 201-389-0912 (International)

About Paysafe

Paysafe is a leading payments platform with an extensive track record of serving merchants and consumers in the global entertainment sectors. Its core purpose is to enable businesses and consumers to connect and transact seamlessly through industry-leading capabilities in payment processing, digital wallet, and online cash solutions. With over 25 years of online payment experience, an annualized transactional volume of $152 billion in 2024, and approximately 3,300 employees located in 12+ countries, Paysafe connects businesses and consumers across 260 payment types in 48 currencies around the world. Delivered through an integrated platform, Paysafe solutions are geared toward mobile-initiated transactions, real-time analytics and the convergence between brick-and-mortar and online payments. Further information is available at www.paysafe.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on by any investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Paysafe Limited’s (“Paysafe,” “PSFE,” the “Company,” “we,” “us,” or “our”) actual results may differ from their expectations, estimates, and projections and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as “anticipate,” “appear,” “approximate,” “believe,” “budget,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “foresee,” “guidance,” “intends,” “likely,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “seek,” “should,” "will," “would” and variations of such words and similar expressions (or the negative version of such words or expressions) may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, Paysafe’s expectations with respect to future performance.

These forward-looking statements involve significant risks, uncertainties, and events that may cause the actual results to differ materially, and potentially adversely, from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. While the Company believes its assumptions concerning future events are reasonable, a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, including, but not limited to: cyberattacks and security vulnerabilities; complying with and changes in money laundering regulations, financial services regulations, cryptocurrency regulations, consumer and business privacy and data use regulations or other regulations in Bermuda, the UK, Ireland, Switzerland, the United States, Canada and elsewhere; risks related to our focus on specialized and high-risk verticals; geopolitical events and the economic and other impacts of such geopolitical events and the responses of governments around the world; acts of war and terrorism; the effects of global economic uncertainties, including inflationary pressure and rising interest rates, on consumer and business spending; risks associated with foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations; changes in our relationships with banks, payment card networks, issuers and financial institutions; risk related to processing online payments for merchants and customers engaged in the online gambling and foreign exchange trading sectors; risks related to becoming an unwitting party to fraud or being deemed to be handling proceeds resulting from the criminal activity by customers; the effects of chargebacks, merchant insolvency and consumer deposit settlement risk; changes to our continued financial institution sponsorships; failure to hold, safeguard or account accurately for merchant or customer funds; risks related to the availability, integrity and security of internal and external IT transaction processing systems and services; our ability to manage regulatory and litigation risks, and the outcome of legal and regulatory proceedings; failure of fourth parties to comply with contractual obligations; changes and compliance with payment card network operating rules; substantial and increasingly intense competition worldwide in the global payments industry; risks related to developing and maintaining effective internal controls over financial reporting; managing our growth effectively, including growing our revenue pipeline; any difficulties maintaining a strong and trusted brand; keeping pace with rapid technological developments; risks associated with the significant influence of our principal shareholders; the effect of regional epidemics or a global pandemic on our business; and other factors included in the “Risk Factors” in our Form 20-F and in other filings we make with the SEC, which are available at https://www.sec.gov. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made.

The Company expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in their expectations with respect thereto or any change in events.

Paysafe Limited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited)

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, ($ in thousands) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue $ 420,070 $ 414,541 $ 1,704,835 $ 1,601,138 Cost of services (excluding depreciation and amortization) 183,465 173,582 715,762 663,212 Selling, general and administrative 136,779 125,030 575,553 508,136 Depreciation and amortization 66,336 66,387 273,364 263,433 Impairment expense on goodwill and intangible assets 28 979 823 1,254 Restructuring and other costs 3,658 1,896 5,178 6,061 Loss on disposal of subsidiary and other assets, net 293 386 801 386 Operating income 29,511 46,281 133,354 158,656 Other income / (expense), net 19,465 (6,503 ) 21,475 13,081 Interest expense, net (33,159 ) (38,509 ) (140,805 ) (151,148 ) Income before taxes 15,817 1,269 14,024 20,589 Income tax (benefit) / expense (17,694 ) 13,398 (8,136 ) 40,840 Net income / (loss) $ 33,511 $ (12,129 ) $ 22,160 $ (20,251 ) Net income / (loss) per share – basic $ 0.55 $ (0.20 ) $ 0.36 $ (0.33 ) Net income / (loss) per share – diluted $ 0.54 $ (0.20 ) $ 0.36 $ (0.33 ) Net income / (loss) $ 33,511 $ (12,129 ) $ 22,160 $ (20,251 ) Other comprehensive income / (loss), net of tax of $0: (Loss) / gain on foreign currency translation (21,183 ) 12,805 (16,742 ) 14,330 Total comprehensive gain / (loss) $ 12,328 $ 676 $ 5,418 $ (5,921 )

Paysafe Limited Consolidated Net Income / (Loss) per share

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Numerator ($ in thousands) Net income / (loss) - basic $ 33,511 $ (12,129 ) $ 22,160 $ (20,251 ) Net income / (loss) - diluted $ 33,511 $ (12,129 ) $ 22,160 $ (20,251 ) Denominator (in millions) Weighted average shares – basic 60.5 61.7 60.9 61.4 Weighted average shares – diluted 62.0 61.7 61.9 61.4 Net income / (loss) per share Basic $ 0.55 $ (0.20 ) $ 0.36 $ (0.33 ) Diluted $ 0.54 $ (0.20 ) $ 0.36 $ (0.33 )

Paysafe Limited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)

($ in thousands) December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 216,683 $ 202,322 Customer accounts and other restricted cash 1,081,896 1,295,947 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $7,994 and $5,240, respectively 158,197 162,081 Settlement receivables, net of allowance for credit losses of $4,082 and $5,197, respectively 138,565 171,224 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 81,298 74,919 Total current assets 1,676,639 1,906,493 Deferred tax assets 91,304 77,273 Property, plant and equipment, net 24,297 17,213 Operating lease right-of-use assets 40,620 22,120 Derivative asset 5,502 10,427 Intangible assets, net 981,315 1,163,935 Goodwill 1,976,851 2,023,402 Other assets – non-current 12,806 6,838 Total non-current assets 3,132,695 3,321,208 Total assets $ 4,809,334 $ 5,227,701 Liabilities and equity Current liabilities Accounts payable and other liabilities $ 176,940 $ 202,699 Short-term debt 10,190 10,190 Funds payable and amounts due to customers 1,235,104 1,477,017 Operating lease liabilities – current 7,653 8,233 Income taxes payable 5,495 — Contingent and deferred consideration payable – current 8,070 11,828 Liability for share-based compensation – current 2,126 2,701 Total current liabilities 1,445,578 1,712,668 Non-current debt 2,353,358 2,491,643 Operating lease liabilities – non-current 35,573 16,963 Deferred tax liabilities 91,570 111,705 Warrant liabilities 1,401 1,423 Liability for share-based compensation – non-current 2,268 3,108 Contingent and deferred consideration payable – non-current 325 6,878 Total non-current liabilities 2,484,495 2,631,720 Total liabilities 3,930,073 4,344,388 Commitments and contingent liabilities Total shareholders' equity 879,261 883,313 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 4,809,334 $ 5,227,701

Paysafe Limited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow (unaudited)

Year Ended December 31, ($ in thousands) 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities Net income / (loss) $ 22,160 $ (20,251 ) Adjustments for non-cash items: Depreciation and amortization 274,755 264,145 Unrealized foreign exchange (gain) / loss (4,123 ) 411 Deferred tax (benefit) / expense (33,187 ) 19,692 Interest expense, net (10,122 ) (2,642 ) Share-based compensation 38,534 28,873 Other income, net (10,159 ) (20,515 ) Impairment expense on goodwill and intangible assets 823 1,254 Allowance for credit losses and other 52,649 21,186 Loss on disposal of subsidiary and other assets, net 801 386 Non-cash lease expense 8,939 8,937 Movements in working capital: Accounts receivable, net (43,241 ) (18,813 ) Prepaid expenses, other current assets, and related party receivables (11,582 ) 6,953 Accounts payable, other liabilities, and related party payables (26,651 ) (32,974 ) Income tax (receivable) / payable (5,792 ) (22,620 ) Net cash flows from operating activities 253,804 234,022 Cash flows in investing activities Purchase of property, plant & equipment (15,935 ) (12,849 ) Purchase of merchant portfolios (8,778 ) (30,735 ) Other intangible asset expenditures (95,783 ) (89,319 ) Receipts under derivative financial instruments 8,919 10,208 Cash outflow for merchant reserves — (24,400 ) Cash inflow from merchant reserves 6,510 12,200 Other investing activities, net (3,313 ) (342 ) Net cash flows used in investing activities (108,380 ) (135,237 ) Cash flows from financing activities Cash settled equity awards — (484 ) Repurchases of shares withheld for taxes (7,554 ) (8,467 ) Proceeds from exercise of warrants — 5 Proceeds from employee share purchase plan 786 — Purchase of treasury shares (42,921 ) — Settlement funds - merchants and customers, net (163,837 ) (588,151 ) Repurchase of borrowings (92,278 ) (167,424 ) Proceeds from loans and borrowings 220,352 125,597 Repayments of loans and borrowings (174,718 ) (121,724 ) Payment of debt issuance costs (491 ) — Proceeds under line of credit 855,000 900,000 Repayments under line of credit (865,000 ) (900,000 ) Contingent consideration received — 300 Contingent and deferred consideration paid (10,138 ) (10,680 ) Net cash flows used in financing activities (280,799 ) (771,028 ) Effect of foreign exchange rate changes (64,315 ) 43,317 Decrease in cash and cash equivalents, including customer accounts and other restricted cash during the period $ (199,690 ) $ (628,926 ) Cash and cash equivalents, including customer accounts and other restricted cash at beginning of the period 1,498,269 2,127,195 Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period, including customer accounts and other restricted cash $ 1,298,579 $ 1,498,269

Media

Crystal Wright

Paysafe

+1 (904) 328-7740

crystal.wright@paysafe.com

Investors

Kirsten Nielsen

Paysafe

+1 (646) 901-3140

kirsten.nielsen@paysafe.com