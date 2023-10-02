Paysafe is the 2023 American Gambling Awards Payment Provider of the Year

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The American Gambling Awards is pleased to announce Paysafe (NYSE: PSFE) is the 2023 “Payment Provider of the Year.” The American Gambling Awards are produced by Gambling.com Group Limited (Nasdaq: GAMB) (“Gambling.com Group” or the “Group”), a leading provider of player acquisition services for the regulated global online gambling industry.





During the judging period for the Awards, Paysafe continued to enhance its credit and debit card payment processing as well as strengthening its suite of alternative payment methods (APMs). This included the ongoing roll-out of Paysafe’s upgraded Skrill digital wallet, supporting instant deposits and fast payout speeds across North America, while unveiling a U.S. VIP player program for the upgraded Skrill wallet. The program enables higher payment volumes for qualified VIP players, strengthening operators’ engagement with the coveted VIP segment.

Paysafe enables operators to offer their players traditional card payments (processed via the Paysafe payment gateway) to APMs like Skrill and the Paysafecash online cash solution through a single integration. Across the 29 U.S. iGaming markets in which it operates, Paysafe supports approximately 75% of regulated operators with payments.

Charles Gillespie, Chief Executive Officer of Gambling.com Group, said, “ Paysafe established itself years ago as a leader in digital payment solutions for the online gaming industry. With its continued success in the U.S., Paysafe is very deserving of receiving the Payment Provider of the Year award. Paysafe continues to set the standard by providing a wealth of market-leading solutions for all manner of payments.”

Zak Cutler, President of Global Gaming at Paysafe, commented, “ We’re delighted to be recognized as the payments leader in the U.S. iGaming space at the prestigious American Gambling Awards from Gambling.com Group. Our latest award win reflects the dedication and hard work of our entire iGaming team in delivering an unparalleled payment experience to our operator partners and their customers.”

For more information about the American Gambling Awards, including a full list of winners, please visit the awards website: www.gambling.com/us/awards.

About Gambling.com Group Limited

Gambling.com Group Limited (Nasdaq: GAMB) (the “Group”) is a multi-award-winning performance marketing company and a leading provider of digital marketing services active in the online gambling industry. Founded in 2006, the Group has offices globally, primarily operating in the United States and Ireland. Through its proprietary technology platform, the Group publishes a portfolio of premier branded websites including Gambling.com, Bookies.com, RotoWire.com and Casinos.com. The Group owns and operates more than 50 websites in seven languages across 15 national markets covering all aspects of the online gambling industry, including iGaming and sports betting, and the fantasy sports industry.

About Paysafe

Paysafe Limited (“Paysafe”) (NYSE: PSFE) (PSFE.WS) is a leading payments platform with an extensive track record of serving merchants and consumers in the global entertainment sectors. Its core purpose is to enable businesses and consumers to connect and transact seamlessly through industry-leading capabilities in payment processing, digital wallet, and online cash solutions. With 25 years of online payment experience, an annualized transactional volume of over $130 billion in 2022, and approximately 3,300 employees located in 12+ countries, Paysafe connects businesses and consumers across more than 250 payment types in over 40 currencies around the world. Delivered through an integrated platform, Paysafe solutions are geared toward mobile-initiated transactions, real-time analytics and the convergence between brick-and-mortar and online payments. Further information is available at www.paysafe.com

Contacts

Media:

Lucas Smith, Gambling.com Group, media@gdcgroup.com

Jordan Bieber, 5W Public Relations, gdc@5wpr.com

Investors:



Peter McGough, Gambling.com Group, investors@gdcgroup.com

Richard Land, Norberto Aja, JCIR, GAMB@jcir.com