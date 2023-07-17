Paysafe Diversifies US iGaming Presence with Multi-State Betr Partnership

Payments platform now powering play safely for boxer Jake Paul’s innovative micro-betting mobile sportsbook Betr in Ohio and Massachusetts

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Paysafe (NYSE: PSFE), a leading payments platform, today announced a new partnership with Betr, the micro-betting app from American professional boxer and social media influencer Jake Paul that is disrupting the U.S. sports-betting space. The first phase of a multi-state deal sees Paysafe enable Betr’s customers in Ohio and Massachusetts to seamlessly fund micro-bets and traditional wagers using their debit card.





The new partnership strengthens Paysafe’s presence in the U.S. iGaming space, with the company already supporting multiple operators in Ohio since the market’s launch in January 2023 as well as Massachusetts, which went live in March 2023, alongside 25 other American states or jurisdictions. As the world’s first micro-betting app, Betr allows players in Paul’s native Ohio and the Bay State to wager on the outcomes of every single moment of a sporting event, serving to diversify the sports-betting products available to Americans – as well as the range of operators supported by Paysafe.

Now, when Ohio and Massachusetts players want to make a micro-bet or a standard sports-bet with the Betr iOS or Android apps on their smart phone or tablet, they can securely deposit into their account using their debit card, with all transactions processed in seconds by Paysafe’s own best-in-class payment gateway.

Betr’s connectivity to the Paysafe platform will allow the operator to access the payment provider’s complete range of alternative payment methods (APMs), including its digital wallet and eCash solutions. The partnership is expected to extend into additional U.S. states, as Betr launches in new gaming jurisdictions.

Zak Cutler, President of Global Gaming at Paysafe, said: “We’re proud to partner with Betr, which shares Paysafe’s own dedication to product innovation and driving the broader evolution of the U.S. sports-betting space. We look forward to supporting the growth of Betr in Ohio and Massachusetts as well as future states by providing the operator and its customers on-the-go with an unparalleled payment experience that befits the impressive UX of the Betr app.”

Joey Levy, Founder and CEO at Betr, commented: “We are excited to announce our partnership with Paysafe and are looking forward to working with them as we continue scaling the Betr business. They are reliable, experienced, and share our perspective that we are just scratching the surface of product innovation in the regulated real-money gaming industry.”

About Paysafe

Paysafe Limited (“Paysafe”) (NYSE: PSFE) (PSFE.WS) is a leading payments platform with an extensive track record of serving merchants and consumers in the global entertainment sectors. Its core purpose is to enable businesses and consumers to connect and transact seamlessly through industry-leading capabilities in payment processing, digital wallet, and online cash solutions. With 25 years of online payment experience, an annualized transactional volume of over $130 billion in 2022, and approximately 3,300 employees located in 12+ countries, Paysafe connects businesses and consumers across more than 250 payment types in over 40 currencies around the world. Delivered through an integrated platform, Paysafe solutions are geared toward mobile-initiated transactions, real-time analytics and the convergence between brick-and-mortar and online payments. Further information is available at www.paysafe.com.

About Paysafe iGaming

Paysafe brings over two decades of specialized payments experience supporting the global iGaming and sports-betting sectors and provides operators with a comprehensive suite of traditional and alternative payment methods through a single, streamlined API integration. Paysafe is also a leader in digital and affiliate marketing technology and services for iGaming operators through its Income Access business unit.

Since the opening-up of the U.S. iGaming market in May 2018, Paysafe has consistently stated its ambitions to be the payments leader in the fast-growing sector, building on its leadership in Canada and Europe. As of July 17th, 2023, the company supports 75% of operators in the country with payments or marketing solutions across 27 jurisdictions. In Canada, Paysafe also has a leading position and partners with the majority of regulated iLottery and gaming brands.

About Betr

Founded in 2022 by Joey Levy and Jake Paul, Betr is a leading sports betting and sports media company through Betr Gaming and Betr Media, respectively. Betr Gaming is an online sports betting and gaming business focused on a unique product experience with a simplified UI/UX that is catered to the casual sports fan, enabling Betr to capture more of the underpenetrated online gaming addressable market. Betr Gaming began with a microbetting-only online sports betting (OSB) product, allowing users to bet on individual plays and events – such as pass or rush on the next play in football or the outcome of the next pitch in baseball, and is expanding its OSB product offering to include additional markets with full sportsbook capabilities, as well as planning to expand into other real money gaming verticals. Betr Media is the fastest growing sports betting media brand in the United States that has grown to over 1.4 million followers, 1.3 billion impressions, and 70 million engagements across its social channels since publicly launching in August 2022. Betr is creating a unique flywheel by investing in content creators to drive brand awareness and affinity, which drives more audience and engagement with the Betr brand, allowing Betr to monetize its user base through a suite of gaming products and enabling further investment in content and brand affinity.

For more information on Betr, visit betr.app or follow @betr on TikTok, Instagram, and Twitter. To learn more about responsible play, please visit betr.app/responsibility.

