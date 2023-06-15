<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Payroll Growth Partners Rolls Out Next-Gen Payroll Innovation to Portfolio Companies

Transforming the Future of Payroll Landscape for Modern Workforce

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Payroll Growth Partners (PGP) has announced the launch of new-age payroll products for clients served by companies in its rapidly expanding portfolio. With PGP’s recent investment in PayBridge, employees utilizing its platform will gain access to next-generation payroll services, including PayCards, real-time payroll, and early access to pay. This upgrade is designed to future-proof traditional enterprise-level payroll platforms and empower Human Capital Management (HCM) providers to meet the demands of a new generation of employees expecting real-time payroll and instantaneous payments.

Simon Babakhani, Managing Partner and founder of Payroll Growth Partners, expressed excitement about the new addition, saying, “We are thrilled to bring PayBridge into our family and are heavily focused on continuing to upgrade its tech stack. Our priority is to offer PayBridge clients and their employees new features, like daily pay and instant access to earnings through a payment card, in partnership with HCM technology leaders such as Asure (ASUR) and Zebec.”

“As we grow our portfolio both organically and through new deals, we are excited to move forward with our vision to accelerate global adoption of real-time payroll technology and rendering traditional by-weekly and monthly payroll cycles obsolete.” added Babakhani.

Tony Chiviles, President and founder of PayBridge, believes the partnership with PGP and Zebec is a logical progression. “It provides PayBridge with access to exceptional new tech talent, which will enhance our technology and growth as we deliver groundbreaking products and services that are reshaping the payroll industry in the US.

“Our development team is close to launching upgraded payroll features for the enterprise-level payroll platforms of PayBridge and other PGP companies, starting with mobile on-demand pay App and payroll card integration,” – said Aniruddha Dasgupta, Head of Product Innovation for PGP. “Another step towards our north star – a global real-time payments ecosystem that transforms how businesses, employees, and consumers transact and invest,” Dasgupta continued.

About Payroll Growth Partners: PGP invests in small to medium-sized payroll companies across diverse industries and markets, leveraging best-in-class payroll technology to enhance profitability and drive growth.

About PayBridge: Based in Ohio, USA, PayBridge is a prominent provider of traditional payroll services for both large and small companies, servicing thousands of employees across various states and industries.

