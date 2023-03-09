<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
PayRetailers Intensifies Deployment of Payment Solutions in Latin America

di Business Wire

BARCELONA, Spain–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Latampayments–PayRetailers accelerates the deployment of its payment solution in Latin America, offering global digital companies more flexible payment solutions and local operating facilities to help them expand their businesses within the region.

International expansion is a natural step for global start-ups looking for new markets to boost their revenue. In this sense, Latin America has become one of the biggest bets to accelerate digital commerce worldwide.

PayRetailers enables companies to improve approval rates, authentication, and risk management to provide cutting-edge payment options to scale quickly, simplify complexity, and optimize their payment flows. The platform has become increasingly relevant for international companies looking to expand within the LatAm region without the need for a local entity.

With local offices and support teams in more than 13 countries, PayRetailers provides the Latin American consumers with the option to pay for their online purchases with trusted payment methods. Its solution offers, in one single API, the acceptance of more than 250 local payment methods, including cash payments, cards, bank transfers, electronic wallets, and payments through QR codes, which are on the rise in Latin America’s emerging economies, reaching 70% of Latin American buyers who do not have access to traditional banking.

PayRetailers has been exploring and working for more than six years to offer a digital payment solution that connects businesses with Latin Americans, through an innovative range of payment methods such as PIX and Boleto Bancario in Brazil, PSE in Colombia, SPEI in Mexico, and Kiphu in Chile.

The company provides a technological solution that allows local payment methods to be integrated, minimizing fraud, and offering a secure payment experience with a low bounce rate. Its “all-in-one” solution provides businesses with a completely localized payment strategy adapted to the needs of their customers, business model, and objectives, controlling payment flows from beginning to end.

PayRetailers’ know-how regarding the payments and financial services industry in a region with multiple cultural, legal, and different local regulations allows global companies to rely on the best tools to feel comfortable in their entry into Latin America.

Digital payments in a region with a large portion of the population unbanked, allow for more active enjoyment of the benefits of financial inclusion, especially access to e-commerce. The Spanish payment processor facilitates access for more Latin Americans to international commerce products and services, providing them with a complete range of online payment alternatives that match their possibilities and preferences.

Contacts

press@payretailers.com

