Payoneer to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results on February 28, 2024

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Payoneer (NASDAQ: PAYO), the financial technology company empowering the world’s small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) to transact, do business and grow globally, will report its Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 financial results on Wednesday, February 28, 2024, before the market open. Senior management will also host a conference call and earnings webcast to discuss financial results at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time the same day. A live webcast and replay of the event will be available on the Payoneer Investor Relations website at https://investor.payoneer.com.





Payoneer is the financial technology company empowering the world’s small and medium-sized businesses to transact, do business and grow globally. Payoneer was founded in 2005 with the belief that talent is equally distributed, but opportunity is not. It is our mission to enable anyone anywhere to participate and succeed in the global digital economy. Since our founding, we have built a global financial platform that has already made it easier for millions of SMBs, particularly in emerging markets, to pay and get paid, manage their funds, and grow their business.

