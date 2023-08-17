Payoneer to Participate in the Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYO), the financial technology company empowering the world’s small and medium sized businesses to transact, do business, and grow globally, today announced that John Caplan, Chief Executive Officer, and Bea Ordonez, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference on Thursday, September 7, 2023 at 12:30 pm ET.





Investors and interested parties can access the webcast and replay of the presentation by visiting the Company’s investor relations website at https://investor.payoneer.com.

About Payoneer



Payoneer is the financial technology company empowering the world’s small and medium-sized businesses to transact, do business and grow globally. Payoneer was founded in 2005 with the belief that talent is equally distributed, but opportunity is not. It is our mission to enable anyone anywhere to participate and succeed in the global digital economy. Since our founding, we have built a global financial platform that has already made it easier for millions of SMBs, particularly in emerging markets, to pay and get paid, manage their funds, and grow their business.

Contacts

Investor Relations:

investor@payoneer.com

Media Contact:

PR@payoneer.com