Home Business Wire Payoneer to Participate in a Virtual Fireside Chat with William Blair on...
Business Wire

Payoneer to Participate in a Virtual Fireside Chat with William Blair on December 12, 2023

di Business Wire

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYO), the financial technology company empowering the world’s small and medium sized businesses to transact, do business and grow globally, today announced that Bea Ordonez, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a virtual fireside chat hosted by William Blair on December 12, 2023 at approximately 1:30 PM ET.


Investors and interested parties can access the live webcast and replay of the fireside chat by visiting the Company’s investor relations website at https://www.payoneer.com/investors/.

About Payoneer

Payoneer is the financial technology company empowering the world’s small and medium-sized businesses to transact, do business and grow globally. Payoneer was founded in 2005 with the belief that talent is equally distributed, but opportunity is not. It is our mission to enable anyone anywhere to participate and succeed in the global digital economy. Since our founding, we have built a global financial platform that has already made it easier for millions of SMBs, particularly in emerging markets, to pay and get paid, manage their funds, and grow their business.

Contacts

Investor Relations:

investor@payoneer.com

Media:

PR@payoneer.com

Articoli correlati

Sui Partners With Leading Web3 Audit Firms OtterSec and Zellic to Secure Ecosystem

Business Wire Business Wire -
The firms will work with Sui to conduct security assessments of projects building on the network, providing independent builders...
Continua a leggere

Flexiv Scores Sustainable Development Goals

Business Wire Business Wire -
SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#adaptiverobots--Flexiv, a global leader in adaptive robotics, is proud to announce its commitment to supporting the...
Continua a leggere

Serent-Backed ParentSquare Acquires Remind to Increase Student Success Through Expanded Communications Platform

Business Wire Business Wire -
AUSTIN, Texas & SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Serent-backed ParentSquare, an award-winning school-home engagement platform for K12 education, has announced its acquisition...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php