Payoneer appoints Barak Eilam to its Board of Directors

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Payoneer (NASDAQ: PAYO), the financial technology company empowering the world’s small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) to transact, do business, and grow globally, today announced that its Board of Directors (“the Board”) has appointed Barak Eilam to the Board as a Class I director.

Barak has nearly three decades of experience building and scaling technology businesses. He most recently served as the CEO of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ: NICE), a leading global enterprise software company specializing in analytics and AI solutions, from 2014 until December 2024. During his tenure, NICE saw a significant expansion in its total addressable market and strong revenue growth.

Barak began his career at NICE in 1999 as an engineer and throughout his 25 years at the company held various senior executive positions in engineering, product management, and sales leadership, including President of NICE Americas.

Barak currently serves on the boards of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE: FDS | NASDAQ: FDS) and SimilarWeb Ltd. (NYSE: SMWB), as well as on the boards of the privately held companies HMH (f/k/a Houghton Mifflin Harcourt) and Cvent Inc. He holds a B.Sc. in Electrical Engineering from Tel Aviv University.

“ I’m thrilled to welcome Barak to our Board,” said Payoneer CEO and Board member John Caplan. “ Barak is a highly respected and successful leader with a substantial track record of driving growth and innovation at scale. We are confident that Barak’s experience as an executive and director will enable him to provide valuable insights, and the Board and I are looking forward to working with him as we continue to drive shareholder value.”

“ I am honored to join Payoneer’s Board of Directors,” said Barak. “ It is an exciting time for the company and I am looking forward to working with the leadership team as they build a global financial stack for businesses and entrepreneurs around the world.”

