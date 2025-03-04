Paynela Recognized as 2024 AWS Generative AI Trailblazer

Healthcare financing innovator harnesses the power of generative AI to develop data analyzation solution, streamlining patient assistance process and opening access of treatment possibilities to broader population

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Paynela, a leading healthcare financing innovator, has been named a 2024 AWS Generative AI Trailblazer by Amazon Web Services (AWS) in recognition of their development of an automated, AI-driven solution for healthcare data review.

In introducing automation, Paynela has streamlined the adjudication of pharmaceutical patient assistance programs, improving individual outcomes and allowing pharmaceutical manufacturers to expand their patient support population.

“Once patients apply for assistance, the medical adjudication portion of the process is historically entirely manual,” said Mary-Beth Macaluso, CEO, Paynela. “This invariably caused huge backlogs, directly impacting those patients when their payments were delayed. Paynela’s new automated solution streamlines the process, eliminating those delays and improving outcomes for those patients.”

Paynela partnered with Mission, a US-based Amazon Web Services (AWS) Premier Tier Partner, to develop the healthcare data solution because of Mission’s AWS and AI expertise. Mission utilized the generative AI capabilities of AWS to create the data analysis tool. “The final solution combines OCR from Textract and Amazon Bedrock. It’s made up entirely of AWS pieces that provide a nice, tight pipeline,” said Dr. Ryan Ries, Chief AI and Data Scientist, Mission.

The introduction of automation also allows for deeper data review and analysis. “We’re diving into data and extracting insights that inform our client’s strategic roadmap to help drive expansion,” said Macaluso. “Paynela is not only improving the experience for current patients, but ultimately, we are making it possible to provide life-saving medications to even more patients and removing burdens for manufacturers in the process.”

About Mission

Mission, a CDW company, is a leading born-in-the-cloud managed services and consulting provider, offering end-to-end cloud services, innovative AI solutions, and software for AWS customers. As an AWS Premier Tier Partner, we help manage your technology investments, improve performance and governance, scale to meet demand, safeguard your data, and innovate fearlessly. Our team of AWS experts empower businesses to accelerate the adoption of new technology like generative AI, and migrate, manage, and modernize their cloud environments -- ensuring a successful future in the cloud. Mission consistently earns Best Places to Work awards and is recognized across the technology industry for our commitment to closing the cloud skills gap.

About Paynela

Paynela is a healthcare financing company on a mission to help patients pay for their out-of-pocket costs for high-cost specialty products. Paynela uses technology, AI, and innovation to create or enhance patient assistance programs offered by drug manufacturers, supporting the patient's ability to qualify for, obtain, and use of these funds to access care. For more information, visit https://paynela.com.

