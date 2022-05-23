Paymo Launches Payments Platform PM Payments

KNOXVILLE, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#integratedpayments—Paymo, the leading project management, time tracking, and invoicing software, today announced the launch of PM Payments, an integrated platform that allows Paymo users to get paid online with a single click.

PM Payments is a fully integrated, custom-built payment solution that provides small and midsize companies with a simple and secure way to accept payments. Delivering invoices with “Pay Now” functionality at or near the time of service typically nets payment about two days earlier while simplifying the process with one click. A client can pay an invoice by credit card or ACH.

“The smartest businesses are accelerating their use of technology to better serve customers with added convenience, while increasing their own efficiency and profitability with integrated solutions,” said Jan Lukacs, CEO and co-founder of Paymo. “With integrated payments, you don’t wait for checks to arrive by mail. Instead, you empower your clients to pay invoices digitally, anytime and from anywhere, with their preferred payment methods.

The launch and integration of PM Payments into Paymo consolidates the platform as an efficient all-in-one solution that allows professional service agencies, firms, and freelancers to manage their projects and work from start to finish in one central location.

To learn more about the features and benefits of PM Payments, visit the Paymo blog.

About Paymo

Paymo is a work management platform that features project management, time tracking, invoicing, and online payments in a single app. Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee, Paymo’s mission is to deliver frictionless work management software that’s easy to adopt and integrate into daily workflow. Paymo has helped more than 100,000 teams and individuals to manage work and collaborate better. To learn more, visit www.paymoapp.com.

