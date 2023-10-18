Home Business Wire Paymentus to Report Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Results and Host Webcast on...
Business Wire

Paymentus to Report Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Results and Host Webcast on November 6, 2023

di Business Wire

CHARLOTTE, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (“Paymentus” or the “Company”) (NYSE: PAY), a leading provider of cloud-based bill payment technology solutions, will announce its third quarter 2023 financial results after the market close on Monday, November 6, 2023.


The Company will discuss the results in a live webcast at 5 p.m. Eastern Time on November 6.

Event:

Paymentus Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Call

Date:

Monday, November 6, 2023

Time:

5:00 p.m. Eastern Time

Live Call:

+1 833 470 1428 (U.S. Toll-Free) or +1 404 975 4839 (International)

Access Code

158842

Webcast:

The ‘Investor Relations’ section of the Paymentus website at ir.paymentus.com or Click Here.

A replay of the webcast will be available for one year following its conclusion and accessible on the Paymentus website.

About Paymentus

Paymentus is a leading provider of cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions for more than 1,900 billers and financial institutions across North America. The Company was named the industry’s best-in-class provider of EBPP solutions by Aite-Novarica in February 2022. The Paymentus omni-channel platform provides consumers with easy-to-use, flexible and secure electronic bill payment experiences through their preferred payment channel and type. Paymentus’ proprietary Instant Payment NetworkTM, or IPN, connects IPN partners’ platforms and tens of thousands of billers to Paymentus’ integrated billing, payment, and reconciliation capabilities. For more information, please visit www.paymentus.com.

CATEGORY: EARNINGS NEWS

SOURCE: PAYMENTUS

Contacts

Investor Contact:
David Hanover, Senior Vice President

KCSA Strategic Communications

paymentus@kcsa.com

Media Contact:
Tony Labriola

media-relations@paymentus.com

Articoli correlati

OppFi Provides Business Update, Announces Participation in the ThinkEquity Conference, and Schedules Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call

Business Wire Business Wire -
CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OppFi Inc. (NYSE: OPFI; OPFI WS) (“OppFi” or the “Company”), a mission-driven fintech platform that helps everyday Americans...
Continua a leggere

Affirm to Announce First Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Results on November 8, 2023

Business Wire Business Wire -
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM), the payment network that empowers consumers and helps merchants drive growth, today...
Continua a leggere

Brightcove Announces Date of Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Results and Earnings Live Stream

Business Wire Business Wire -
BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV), the world’s most trusted streaming technology company, today announced it will report its third...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php