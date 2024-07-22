Home Business Wire Paymentus to Report Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Results and Host Webcast on...
Business Wire

Paymentus to Report Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Results and Host Webcast on August 8, 2024

di Business Wire

CHARLOTTE, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (“Paymentus”) (NYSE: PAY), a leading provider of cloud-based bill payment technology solutions, will announce its second quarter 2024 financial results after the market close on Thursday, August 8, 2024.


The Company will discuss the results in a live webcast at 5 p.m. Eastern Time on August 8, 2024.

Event:

  

Paymentus Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call

Date:

  

Thursday, August 8, 2024

Time:

  

5:00 p.m. Eastern Time

Live Call:

  

+1 833 470 1428 (U.S. Toll-Free) or +1 404 975 4839 (International)

Access Code:

  

570725

Webcast:

  

The ‘Investor Relations’ section of the Paymentus website at ir.paymentus.com or Click Here.

A replay of the webcast will be available for one year following its conclusion and accessible on the Paymentus website.

About Paymentus

Paymentus is a leading provider of cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions for more than 2,200 billers and financial institutions across North America. Our omni-channel platform provides consumers with easy-to-use, flexible and secure electronic bill payment experiences through their preferred payment channel and type. Paymentus’ proprietary Instant Payment NetworkTM, or IPN, extends our reach by connecting our IPN partners’ platforms and tens of thousands of billers to our integrated billing, payment, and reconciliation capabilities. For more information, please visit www.paymentus.com.

CATEGORY: EARNINGS NEWS

Contacts

Investor Contact:
David Hanover, Senior Vice President

KCSA Strategic Communications

paymentus@kcsa.com

Media Contact:
Tony Labriola

media-relations@paymentus.com

Articoli correlati

BAE Systems to Deliver Advanced Microelectronics to U.S. Defense Industrial Base

Business Wire Business Wire -
Award part of the National Security Technology Accelerator’s STEAM PIPE projectMERRIMACK, N.H.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Office of the Undersecretary of Defense...
Continua a leggere

AuditBoard Named Leader in Six Audit and Risk Categories in G2 Summer 2024 Grid Report

Business Wire Business Wire -
The company continues to be recognized as a top provider of a wide range of innovative risk solutions.LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS...
Continua a leggere

CLC Lodging Introduces Group Reservations to Simplify Project and Long-Term Lodging Needs

Business Wire Business Wire -
WICHITA, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CLC Lodging, a Corpay brand (NYSE: CPAY) and America’s workforce lodging leader, is proud to expand project-based...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php