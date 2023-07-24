Paymentus to Report Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Results and Host Webcast on August 7, 2023

CHARLOTTE, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (“Paymentus” or the “Company”) (NYSE: PAY), a leading provider of cloud-based bill payment technology solutions, will announce its second quarter 2023 financial results after the market close on Monday, August 7, 2023.





The Company will discuss the results in a live webcast at 2 p.m. Pacific Time (5 p.m. Eastern Time) on August 7.

Event: Paymentus Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Call Date: Monday, August 7, 2023 Time: 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time Live Call: +1 833 470 1428 (U.S. Toll-Free) or +1 929 526 1599 (International) Access Code 909367 Webcast: The ‘Investor Relations’ section of the Paymentus website at ir.paymentus.com or click here.

A replay of the webcast will be available for one year following its conclusion and accessible on the Paymentus website.

About Paymentus

Paymentus is a leading provider of cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions for more than 1,900 billers and financial institutions across North America. The Company was named the industry’s best-in-class provider of EBPP solutions by Aite-Novarica in February 2022. The Paymentus omni-channel platform provides consumers with easy-to-use, flexible and secure electronic bill payment experiences through their preferred payment channel and type. Paymentus’ proprietary Instant Payment NetworkTM, or IPN, connects IPN partners’ platforms and tens of thousands of billers to Paymentus’ integrated billing, payment, and reconciliation capabilities. For more information, please visit www.paymentus.com.

