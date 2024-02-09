Paymentus to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Earnings Results and Host Webcast on March 4, 2024

Home Business Wire Paymentus to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Earnings Results and...
CHARLOTTE, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (“Paymentus”) (NYSE: PAY), a leading provider of cloud-based bill payment technology solutions, will announce its fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results after the market close on Monday, March 4, 2024.


The Company will discuss the results in a live webcast at 5 p.m. Eastern Time on March 4, 2024.

Event:

 

Paymentus Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Earnings Call

Date:

 

Monday, March 4, 2024

Time:

 

5:00 p.m. Eastern Time

Live Call:

 

+1 833 470 1428 (U.S. Toll-Free) or +1 404 975 4839 (International)

Access Code:

 

620430

Webcast:

 

The ‘Investor Relations’ section of the Paymentus website at ir.paymentus.com or Click Here.

A replay of the webcast will be available for one year following its conclusion and accessible on the Paymentus website.

About Paymentus

Paymentus is a leading provider of cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions for more than 1,900 billers and financial institutions across North America. The company was named the industry’s best-in-class provider of EBPP solutions by Aite-Novarica in February 2022. The Paymentus omni-channel platform provides consumers with easy-to-use, flexible, and secure electronic bill payment experiences through their preferred payment channel and type. Paymentus’ proprietary Instant Payment Network®, or IPN, connects IPN partners’ platforms and tens of thousands of billers to Paymentus’ integrated billing, payment, and reconciliation capabilities. For more information, please visit www.paymentus.com.

Contacts

Investor Contact:
David Hanover, Senior Vice President

KCSA Strategic Communications

paymentus@kcsa.com

Media Contact:
Tony Labriola

media-relations@paymentus.com

