Paymentus to Report First Quarter 2024 Earnings Results and Host Webcast on May 6, 2024

CHARLOTTE, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (“Paymentus”) (NYSE: PAY), a leading provider of cloud-based bill payment technology solutions, will announce its first quarter 2024 financial results after the market close on Monday, May 6, 2024.


The Company will discuss the results in a live webcast at 5 p.m. Eastern Time on May 6, 2024.

Event:

Paymentus First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call

Date:

Monday, May 6, 2024

Time:

5:00 p.m. Eastern Time

Live Call:

+1 833 470 1428 (U.S. Toll-Free) or +1 404 975 4839 (International)

Access Code:

015293

Webcast:

The ‘Investor Relations’ section of the Paymentus website at ir.paymentus.com or Click Here.

A replay of the webcast will be available for one year following its conclusion and accessible on the Paymentus website.

About Paymentus

Paymentus is a leading provider of cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions for more than 2,200 billers and financial institutions across North America. Our omni-channel platform provides consumers with easy-to-use, flexible and secure electronic bill payment experiences through their preferred payment channel and type. Paymentus’ proprietary Instant Payment NetworkTM, or IPN, extends our reach by connecting our IPN partners’ platforms and tens of thousands of billers to our integrated billing, payment, and reconciliation capabilities. For more information, please visit www.paymentus.com.

Contacts

Investor Contact:
David Hanover, Senior Vice President

KCSA Strategic Communications

paymentus@kcsa.com

Media Contact:
Tony Labriola

media-relations@paymentus.com

