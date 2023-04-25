<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Paymentus to Report First Quarter 2023 Earnings Results and Host Webcast on...
Business Wire

Paymentus to Report First Quarter 2023 Earnings Results and Host Webcast on May 8, 2023

di Business Wire

CHARLOTTE, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (“Paymentus” or the “Company”) (NYSE: PAY), a leading provider of cloud-based bill payment technology solutions, will announce its first quarter 2023 financial results after the market close on Monday, May 8, 2023.

The Company will discuss the results in a live webcast at 2 p.m. Pacific Time (5 p.m. Eastern Time) on May 8.

Event:

Paymentus First Quarter 2023 Earnings Call

Date:

Monday, May 8, 2023

Time:

2:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time

Live Call:

+1 833 470 1428 (U.S. Toll-Free) or +1 929 526 1599 (International)

Access Code

838403

Webcast:

The ‘Investor Relations’ section of the Paymentus website at ir.paymentus.com or click here.

A replay of the webcast will be available for one year following its conclusion and accessible on the Paymentus website.

About Paymentus

Paymentus is a leading provider of cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions for more than 1,900 billers and financial institutions across North America. The Company was named the industry’s best-in-class provider of EBPP solutions by Aite-Novarica in February 2022. The Paymentus omni-channel platform provides consumers with easy-to-use, flexible and secure electronic bill payment experiences through their preferred payment channel and type. Paymentus’ proprietary Instant Payment NetworkTM, or IPN, connects IPN partners’ platforms and tens of thousands of billers to Paymentus’ integrated billing, payment, and reconciliation capabilities. For more information, please visit www.paymentus.com.

CATEGORY: EARNINGS NEWS

SOURCE: PAYMENTUS

Contacts

Investor Contact:
David Hanover, Senior Vice President

KCSA Strategic Communications

paymentus@kcsa.com

Media Contact:
Tony Labriola

tony@thinkinsideout.com

Articoli correlati

Turtle Beach Corporation to Report First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on Thursday, May 4, 2023

Business Wire Business Wire -
WHITE PLAINS, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Turtle Beach Corporation (Nasdaq: HEAR), a leading gaming accessory business, announced it will report financial results...
Continua a leggere

Energy Vault Schedules Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
LUGANO, Switzerland & WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: NRGV) (“Energy Vault” or the “Company”), a leader...
Continua a leggere

Digimarc Sets First Quarter 2023 Conference Call for Wednesday, May 10

Business Wire Business Wire -
BEAVERTON, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#consumerengagement--Digimarc Corporation (Nasdaq: DMRC) will hold a conference call on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at 5 p.m....
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Turtle Beach Corporation to Report First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on Thursday, May 4,...

Business Wire