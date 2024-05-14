Home Business Wire Paymentus to Participate in Upcoming May and June Investor Conferences
Paymentus to Participate in Upcoming May and June Investor Conferences

CHARLOTTE, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (“Paymentus”) (NYSE: PAY), a leading provider of cloud-based bill payment technology solutions, today announced that Dushyant Sharma, Chief Executive Officer, and Sanjay Kalra, Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to participate in the following investor conferences:


  • J.P. Morgan 2024 Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference in Boston on Monday, May 20th, where Mr. Sharma and Mr. Kalra will participate in a fireside chat at 10:40 am ET
  • Wolfe Research Small and Mid-Cap Conference in New York on Wednesday, June 5th
  • Baird Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference in New York on Thursday, June 6th

A live webcast and replay of the J.P. Morgan fireside chat will be available on Paymentus’ investor relations website at ir.paymentus.com.

For further information, please contact your J.P. Morgan, Wolfe Research or Baird representative or email paymentus@kcsa.com.

About Paymentus

Paymentus is a leading provider of cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions for more than 2,200 billers and financial institutions across North America. Our omni-channel platform provides consumers with easy-to-use, flexible and secure electronic bill payment experiences through their preferred payment channel and type. Paymentus’ proprietary Instant Payment Network™, or IPN, extends our reach by connecting our IPN partners’ platforms and tens of thousands of billers to our integrated billing, payment, and reconciliation capabilities. For more information, please visit www.paymentus.com.

