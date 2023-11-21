Paymentus to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences in December 2023

CHARLOTTE, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (“Paymentus”) (NYSE: PAY), a leading provider of cloud-based bill payment technology solutions, today announced that Dushyant Sharma, Chief Executive Officer, and Sanjay Kalra, Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to participate in the following investor conferences:





Raymond James TMT and Consumer Conference in New York on Tuesday, December 5 th , where Mr. Sharma will participate in a fireside chat at 2:15 pm ET

, where Mr. Sharma will participate in a fireside chat at 2:15 pm ET Wolfe Research 1st Annual Small and Mid-Cap Conference in New York on Wednesday, December 6th

The fireside chat will be webcast live and available for replay on Paymentus’ investor relations website at ir.paymentus.com.

Management will host in-person investor meetings at both conferences. For further information, please contact your Raymond James or Wolfe Research representative or email paymentus@kcsa.com.

About Paymentus

Paymentus is a leading provider of cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions for more than 1,900 billers and financial institutions across North America. The Company was named the industry’s best-in-class provider of EBPP solutions by Aite-Novarica in February 2022. The Paymentus omni-channel platform provides consumers with easy-to-use, flexible and secure electronic bill payment experiences through their preferred payment channel and type. Paymentus’ proprietary Instant Payment Network™, or IPN, connects IPN partners’ platforms and tens of thousands of billers to Paymentus’ integrated billing, payment, and reconciliation capabilities. For more information, please visit www.paymentus.com.

CATEGORY: CORPORATE NEWS

Contacts

Investor Contact:

David Hanover, Senior Vice President



KCSA Strategic Communications



paymentus@kcsa.com

Media Contact:

Tony Labriola



media-relations@paymentus.com