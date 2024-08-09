Paymentus to Participate in Upcoming August Investor Conferences

CHARLOTTE, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (“Paymentus”) (NYSE: PAY), a leading provider of cloud-based bill payment technology solutions, today announced that Dushyant Sharma, Chief Executive Officer, and Sanjay Kalra, Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to participate in the following investor conferences:





Oppenheimer Virtual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference on Wednesday, August 14 th , where Mr. Sharma and Mr. Kalra will participate in a fireside chat at 2:55 pm ET

, where Mr. Sharma and Mr. Kalra will participate in a fireside chat at 2:55 pm ET Wells Fargo Fintech, Information & Business Services Forum at the Newport Harbor Island Resort in Rhode Island on Wednesday, August 21 st

Deutsche Bank 2024 Technology Conference at the Waldorf Astoria Monarch Beach Resort in Dana Point, California on Wednesday, August 28th

A live webcast and replay of the Oppenheimer fireside chat will be available on Paymentus’ investor relations website at ir.paymentus.com.

For further information, please contact your Oppenheimer, Wells Fargo, or Deutsche Bank representative or email paymentus@kcsa.com.

About Paymentus

Paymentus is a leading provider of cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions for more than 2,200 billers and financial institutions across North America. Our omni-channel platform provides consumers with easy-to-use, flexible and secure electronic bill payment experiences through their preferred payment channel and type. Paymentus’ proprietary Instant Payment Network™, or IPN, extends our reach by connecting our IPN partners’ platforms and tens of thousands of billers to our integrated billing, payment, and reconciliation capabilities. For more information, please visit www.paymentus.com.

