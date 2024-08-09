Home Business Wire Paymentus to Participate in Upcoming August Investor Conferences
Business Wire

Paymentus to Participate in Upcoming August Investor Conferences

di Business Wire

CHARLOTTE, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (“Paymentus”) (NYSE: PAY), a leading provider of cloud-based bill payment technology solutions, today announced that Dushyant Sharma, Chief Executive Officer, and Sanjay Kalra, Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to participate in the following investor conferences:


  • Oppenheimer Virtual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference on Wednesday, August 14th, where Mr. Sharma and Mr. Kalra will participate in a fireside chat at 2:55 pm ET
  • Wells Fargo Fintech, Information & Business Services Forum at the Newport Harbor Island Resort in Rhode Island on Wednesday, August 21st
  • Deutsche Bank 2024 Technology Conference at the Waldorf Astoria Monarch Beach Resort in Dana Point, California on Wednesday, August 28th

A live webcast and replay of the Oppenheimer fireside chat will be available on Paymentus’ investor relations website at ir.paymentus.com.

For further information, please contact your Oppenheimer, Wells Fargo, or Deutsche Bank representative or email paymentus@kcsa.com.

About Paymentus

Paymentus is a leading provider of cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions for more than 2,200 billers and financial institutions across North America. Our omni-channel platform provides consumers with easy-to-use, flexible and secure electronic bill payment experiences through their preferred payment channel and type. Paymentus’ proprietary Instant Payment Network™, or IPN, extends our reach by connecting our IPN partners’ platforms and tens of thousands of billers to our integrated billing, payment, and reconciliation capabilities. For more information, please visit www.paymentus.com.

Contacts

Investor Contact:
David Hanover, Senior Vice President

KCSA Strategic Communications

paymentus@kcsa.com

Media Contact:
Tony Labriola

media-relations@paymentus.com

Articoli correlati

Arkadium Unveils New Third Party Publishing for Game Developers Alongside its ‘APF1’ – One Million Dollar Fund

Business Wire Business Wire -
Leading Browser-based Game Company Launches New Service with Seven Inaugural Games from Third Party Developers, Led by the Who...
Continua a leggere

PROG Holdings, Inc. Declares Dividend

Business Wire Business Wire -
SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG), the fintech holding company for Progressive Leasing, Vive Financial, Four Technologies, and...
Continua a leggere

Alight to Participate in the Canaccord Genuity 44th Annual Growth Conference

Business Wire Business Wire -
CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alight (NYSE: ALIT or the “Company”), a leading cloud-based human capital technology and services provider, today announced that...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php