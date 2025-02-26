Paymentus to Participate in the Wolfe Research FinTech Forum 2025

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (“Paymentus”) (NYSE: PAY), a leading provider of cloud-based bill payment technology solutions, today announced that Dushyant Sharma, Chief Executive Officer, and Sanjay Kalra, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the Wolfe Research FinTech Forum 2025 in New York on Wednesday, March 12th, where Mr. Sharma and Mr. Kalra will participate in a fireside chat at 8:10 am ET.

The fireside chat will be webcast live and available for replay on Paymentus’ investor relations website at ir.paymentus.com.

Management will host investor meetings throughout the day. For further information, please contact your Wolfe Research representative or email paymentus@kcsa.com.

About Paymentus

Paymentus is a leading provider of cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions for more than 2,200 billers and financial institutions across North America. Our omni-channel platform provides consumers with easy-to-use, flexible and secure electronic bill payment experiences through their preferred payment channel and type. Paymentus’ proprietary Instant Payment Network™, or IPN, extends our reach by connecting our IPN partners’ platforms and tens of thousands of billers to our integrated billing, payment, and reconciliation capabilities. For more information, please visit www.paymentus.com.

