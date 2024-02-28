Paymentus to Participate in the Wolfe Research FinTech Forum 2024

CHARLOTTE, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (“Paymentus”) (NYSE: PAY), a leading provider of cloud-based bill payment technology solutions, today announced that Dushyant Sharma, Chief Executive Officer, and Sanjay Kalra, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the Wolfe Research FinTech Forum 2024 in New York on Thursday, March 14th, where Mr. Sharma and Mr. Kalra will participate in a fireside chat at 10:15 am ET.





The fireside chat will be webcast live and available for replay on Paymentus’ investor relations website at ir.paymentus.com.

Management will host investor meetings throughout the day. For further information, please contact your Wolfe Research representative or email paymentus@kcsa.com.

About Paymentus

Paymentus is a leading provider of cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions for more than 1,900 billers and financial institutions across North America. The company was named the industry’s best-in-class provider of EBPP solutions by Aite-Novarica in February 2022. The Paymentus omni-channel platform provides consumers with easy-to-use, flexible, and secure electronic bill payment experiences through their preferred payment channel and type. Paymentus’ proprietary Instant Payment Network®, or IPN, connects IPN partners’ platforms and tens of thousands of billers to Paymentus’ integrated billing, payment, and reconciliation capabilities. For more information, please visit www.paymentus.com.

CATEGORY: CORPORATE NEWS

Contacts

Investor Contact:

David Hanover, Senior Vice President



KCSA Strategic Communications



paymentus@kcsa.com

Media Contact:

Tony Labriola



media-relations@paymentus.com