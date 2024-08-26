Home Business Wire Paymentus to Participate in Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference
Paymentus to Participate in Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference

CHARLOTTE, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (“Paymentus”) (NYSE: PAY), a leading provider of cloud-based bill payment technology solutions, today announced that Dushyant Sharma, Chief Executive Officer, and Sanjay Kalra, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference in San Francisco on Monday, September 9th at 1:10 pm ET.


A live webcast and replay of the Goldman Sachs fireside chat will be available on Paymentus’ investor relations website at ir.paymentus.com.

For further information, please contact your Goldman Sachs representative or email paymentus@kcsa.com.

About Paymentus

Paymentus is a leading provider of cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions for more than 2,200 billers and financial institutions across North America. Our omni-channel platform provides consumers with easy-to-use, flexible and secure electronic bill payment experiences through their preferred payment channel and type. Paymentus’ proprietary Instant Payment Network™, or IPN, extends our reach by connecting our IPN partners’ platforms and tens of thousands of billers to our integrated billing, payment, and reconciliation capabilities. For more information, please visit www.paymentus.com.

CATEGORY: CORPORATE NEWS

Contacts

Investor Contact:
David Hanover, Senior Vice President

KCSA Strategic Communications

paymentus@kcsa.com

Media Contact:
Tony Labriola

media-relations@paymentus.com

