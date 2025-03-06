Payments Innovation Alliance Announces Winners of Spotlight! Payments Video Challenge

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nacha’s Payments Innovation Alliance, a membership program bringing together diverse global stakeholders seeking to transform the payments industry, announced the winners of its first Spotlight! Payments Video Challenge.

The competition invited everyday people to produce compelling videos of 60 seconds or less that fit within the contest theme “Stand Against Scammers.”

The Grand Prize of $5,000 was awarded to Austin Harris for his video, Deep Fake Scam Education, which captivated the judges with its powerful message and innovative approach to educating the public on protecting themselves from deepfake videos. Harris drew on his diverse professional experience in law enforcement and banking to create a highly informative and attention-grabbing video.

"We are thrilled with the exceptional quality of submissions this year," said Jane Wallace, Principal, Wallace Consulting and leader of the Payments Innovation Alliance Spotlight! Video Challenge working group. "Each of these talented individuals has showcased their creativity and contributed to a critical mission—protecting the public from financial scams."

Other winning videos included Ruqayah Baig’s entry Desperate Times, which won the $2,500 Second Place prize; Jethro Casinas’ entry Breaking News: Scams on the Rise, secured the $1,000 Third Place prize, and Catherine Tapling's submission Duplicitous Puppers won the Sponsor Choice Award of $1,500.

Finalists were selected by the program committee based on adherence to the "Stand Against Scammers" contest theme, production quality and creativity. These videos were then voted on by the public and an industry judging panel. Payments Innovation Alliance members selected the Sponsor Choice Award winner. Winning videos are featured on the contest website and social media channels, offering broader visibility to the creators while helping educate audiences on recognizing and avoiding scams.

“Nacha is grateful for the efforts of the contest entrants, the judging panels, the Alliance volunteers and everyone who played a part in selecting the winners of this challenge,” said Stephanie Prebish, AAP, APRP, CTP, Nacha Senior Managing Director, Association Services. “We look forward to having even wider participation in our 2025 contest.”

For more information on the Spotlight! Payments Video Challenge and to watch the winning entries, visit https://www.nacha.org/s/spotlight-payments-video-challenge/. The Spotlight! Payments Video Challenge was presented by the Center for Payments, Chase, FICO and Independent Community Bankers of America.

Nacha governs the thriving ACH Network, the payment system that drives safe, smart, and fast Direct Deposits and Direct Payments with the capability to reach all U.S. bank and credit union accounts. There were 33.6 billion ACH Network payments made in 2024, valued at $86.2 trillion. Through problem-solving and consensus-building among diverse payment industry stakeholders, Nacha advances innovation and interoperability in the payments system. Nacha develops rules and standards, provides industry solutions, and delivers education, accreditation, and advisory services.

