Payfinia and Metallicus Partner to Extend Instant Payments and Cryptocurrency to U.S. Credit Unions

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Blockchain--Metallicus, a leader in blockchain technology for financial institutions, has partnered with Payfinia, an instant payments service provider and U.S. Credit Union Service Organization (CUSO), to establish a framework for offering embedded instant payment capabilities coupled with cryptocurrency services to credit union members nationwide.

By operating their respective CUSOs, Metallicus and Payfinia equip credit unions with advanced financial infrastructure and instant payment functionality with extensive fraud controls, ensuring they remain competitive in an evolving financial landscape. In addition to delivering custom blockchain solutions, Metallicus also provides a suite of cryptocurrency products, including Metal Pay, a consumer-facing crypto trading app, and a supporting API, which enables seamless fiat-to-crypto transactions for financial institutions.

Through this strategic partnership, Payfinia becomes one of Metallicus’s preferred API and payment services partners for Metal Pay, facilitating the seamless embedding of instant money movement and cryptocurrency services into online and mobile banking infrastructures. This empowers credit union members to buy and sell cryptocurrency, instantly move between fiat and crypto, and securely manage digital assets, all within the same trusted environment as their traditional accounts.

“This partnership solidifies Metallicus’ commitment to delivering compliant blockchain and cryptocurrency infrastructure and innovative money movement solutions for financial institutions,” said Frank Mazza, Metallicus Director of Blockchain for Institutions and FinTechs. “By joining forces with Payfinia as one of our preferred API payment services partners, we ensure credit unions have access to secure, regulatory-compliant crypto solutions that meet the evolving needs of their members while maintaining industry competitiveness.”

Beyond the partnership, Payfinia will also join the Metal Blockchain Banking Innovation Program, an incubator led by Metallicus that empowers financial institutions to explore blockchain technology. Through this program, members collaborate with Metallicus' industry-leading engineering team to develop compliant financial solutions, including stablecoins, instant payments, tokenized assets, and digital identity solutions. All innovations are built on Metal Blockchain, a BSA-compliant blockchain with integrated KYC/AML controls, ensuring security and regulatory compliance from the ground up.

“We are thrilled to be at the forefront of unique partnerships, as Payfinia’s secure instant payments framework creates a bridge between standard monetary systems and an emerging digital asset framework managed by Metallicus. Enabling use cases that are fully embedded within existing digital experiences simplifies payments orchestration, leverages a suite of layered fraud controls, and unifies real-time send and receive capabilities,” said Keith Riddle, General Manager, Payfinia CUSO. “We look forward to collaborating with the Banking Innovation Program participants to accelerate additional use cases that would be enabled through the integration of Payfinia’s Instant Payment Xchange (IPX) platform capabilities and the Metallicus Metal Pay API-based framework.”

This partnership comes at a critical moment as cryptocurrency and instant payment adoption, as well as regulatory frameworks continue to evolve in the United States.

For more information about this partnership or the Metal Blockchain Banking Innovation Program, please visit metallicus.com or payfinia.com.

To learn more, Payfinia and Metallicus will be attending America’s Credit Unions Governmental Affairs Conference 2025 in Washington D.C., taking place March 2 through 6. Please contact Keith Riddle, General Manager, Payfinia CUSO – keith.riddle@payfinia.com, or Frank Mazza, Metallicus Director of Blockchain for Institutions and Fintechs - frank.mazza@metallicus.com to schedule an introductory discussion.

About Metallicus

Metallicus is a leader in blockchain technology for financial institutions and the core developer of The Digital Banking Network (TDBN), an open-source blockchain banking protocol with built-in Digital Identity (DID) and stablecoin integration for secure, compliant global transactions. Additionally, our suite of blockchain-based financial tools provides institutions and developers with digital wallets, and white-labeled crypto offerings. Our Credit Union Service Organization division provides credit unions with blockchain infrastructure for real-time settlement, automated compliance, and improved member services.

About Payfinia Inc.

Payfinia Inc. is an independent payments company and Credit Union Service Organization, providing community financial institutions (CFIs) access to and ownership of their instant payments services. Payfinia’s flagship product offering, the Instant Payments Xchange (IPX), is a secure, scalable and affordable real-time money movement service. Additionally, Payfinia partners with third-party digital providers to integrate instant payments with traditional payment and money movement solutions, extending the technology provider’s capabilities, while also providing member FIs a more robust payments ecosystem. To learn more about Payfinia, visit payfinia.com.

For Metallicus Media Contact:

Cesar Hernandez

Omni Public

813.277.6540

ch@omnipublic.global

For Payfinia Media Contact:

Laura Lenz

laura@williammills.com