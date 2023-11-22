Home Business Wire Paycom to Present at the Barclays Global Technology Conference
Business Wire

Paycom to Present at the Barclays Global Technology Conference

di Business Wire

OKLAHOMA CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Paycom Software, Inc. (“Paycom”) (NYSE:PAYC), a leading provider of comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management software, today announced that the company will present at the Barclays Global Technology Conference on Dec. 6 in San Francisco.


Event Details:

Barclays Global Technology Conference

Date: Dec. 6

Time: 2:30 p.m. (Pacific)

Location: San Francisco

A live webcast of the presentation will be available at investors.paycom.com under the “Events” tab. Presentations may include forward-looking information. A webcast replay will be available for 90 days following the event.

About Paycom

For 25 years, Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has simplified businesses and the lives of their employees through easy-to-use HR and payroll technology to empower transparency through direct access to their data. And thanks to its industry-first solution, Beti®, employees now do their own payroll and are guided to find and fix costly errors before payroll submission. From onboarding and benefits enrollment to talent management and more, Paycom’s software streamlines processes, drives efficiencies and gives employees power over their own HR information, all in a single app. Recognized nationally for its technology and workplace culture, Paycom can now serve businesses of all sizes in the U.S. and internationally.

Contacts

Investor Relations:
James Samford

investors@paycom.com
Paycom Software, Inc.

Articoli correlati

TOZO Unveils Next-Gen Upgrade: Introducing TOZO T6 with Unprecedented Features and Launch of #TOZOT6NextGen Campaign

Business Wire Business Wire -
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TOZO, a global brand specializing in wireless audio, proudly announces the release of the highly anticipated new...
Continua a leggere

Volt Launches in Australia as Period of Rapid Growth Continues for the Company

Business Wire Business Wire -
- Following $60m Series B, Volt expands global footprint beyond UK, Europe and Brazil - Integration with PayTo brings a...
Continua a leggere

PowerSchool and Learnbase Partner to Drive Digital Transformation of Education in Brazil

Business Wire Business Wire -
PowerSchool’s partnership with Learnbase will empower educators in Brazil to help students learn in a way that’s right for...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php