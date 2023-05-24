Paycom to Present at the Baird Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference

<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
OKLAHOMA CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Paycom Software, Inc. (“Paycom”) (NYSE:PAYC), a leading provider of comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management software, today announced that the company will present at the Baird Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference on June 6 in New York City.

Event Details:

Baird Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference

Date: June 6

Time: 1:25 p.m. (Eastern)

Location: New York City

A live webcast of the presentation will be available at investors.paycom.com under the “Events” tab. Presentations may include forward-looking information. A webcast replay will be available for 90 days following the event.

About Paycom

For nearly 25 years, Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has simplified businesses and the lives of their employees through easy-to-use HR and payroll technology to empower transparency through direct access to their data. And thanks to its industry-first solution, Beti®, U.S. employees now do their own payroll and are guided to find and fix costly errors before payroll submission. From onboarding and benefits enrollment to talent management and more, Paycom’s software streamlines processes, drives efficiencies and gives employees power over their own HR information, all in a single app. Recognized nationally for its technology and workplace culture, Paycom can now serve businesses of all sizes in the U.S. and internationally.

Contacts

Investor Relations:
James Samford

investors@paycom.com

