Home Business Wire Paycom Software, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results
Business Wire

Paycom Software, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results

di Business Wire

Second Quarter Revenues of $438 million, up 9% from the comparable prior year period


Second Quarter GAAP Net Income of $68 million, representing 16% of total revenues, or $1.20 per diluted share

Second Quarter Non-GAAP Net Income of $92 million, or $1.62 per diluted share

Second Quarter Adjusted EBITDA of $160 million, representing 36% of total revenues

OKLAHOMA CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Paycom Software, Inc. (“Paycom,” “we” and “our”) (NYSE: PAYC), a leading provider of comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management software, today announced its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.

“During the second quarter, our outside sales team delivered solid performance with robust new logo adds, as we continue to sell the most automated solution on the market,” said Paycom founder, CEO and chairman, Chad Richison. “We continue to extend our product lead as we eclipse the industry with even greater automation.”

Financial Highlights for the Second Quarter of 2024

Total Revenues of $437.5 million represented a 9.1% increase compared to total revenues of $401.1 million in the same period last year. Recurring revenues of $430.4 million increased 9.1% from the comparable prior year period and constituted 98.4% of total revenues.

GAAP Net Income was $68.0 million, or $1.20 per diluted share, compared to GAAP net income of $64.5 million, or $1.11 per diluted share, in the same period last year.

Non-GAAP Net Income1 was $91.8 million, or $1.62 per diluted share, compared to $94.3 million, or $1.62 per diluted share, in the same period last year.

Adjusted EBITDA1 was $159.7 million, compared to $156.6 million in the same period last year.

Cash and Cash Equivalents were $346.5 million as of June 30, 2024, compared to $294.0 million as of December 31, 2023. During the quarter ended June 30, 2024, Paycom paid $21.2 million in cash dividends and repurchased 573,743 shares of common stock for $90.1 million, in the aggregate.

Total Debt was $0 as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023.

1Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per diluted share are non-GAAP financial measures. Please see the discussion below under the heading “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information” and the reconciliations at the end of this release for additional information concerning these and other non-GAAP financial measures.

Financial Outlook

Paycom provides the following expected financial guidance for the quarter ending September 30, 2024 and the year ending December 31, 2024.

Quarter Ending September 30, 2024:

Total Revenues in the range of $444 million to $449 million.

Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $155 million to $159 million.

Year Ending December 31, 2024:

Total Revenues in the range of $1.860 billion to $1.875 billion.

Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $727 million to $737 million.

We have not reconciled the forward-looking adjusted EBITDA ranges presented above and discussed on the teleconference call to net income, nor the forward-looking adjusted EBITDA margins and forward-looking non-GAAP effective income tax rate discussed on the teleconference call to comparable GAAP measures, because applicable information for future periods, on which these reconciliations would be based, is not readily available due to uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability of, depreciation and amortization, interest expense, taxes, non-cash stock-based compensation expense and other items. Accordingly, reconciliations of the forward-looking adjusted EBITDA ranges to net income, the forward-looking adjusted EBITDA margins to net income margin, and the forward-looking non-GAAP effective income tax rate to the GAAP effective income tax rate are not available at this time without unreasonable effort.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

To supplement our financial information presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”), we present certain non-GAAP financial measures in this press release and on the related teleconference call, including adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income, adjusted gross profit, adjusted gross margin, adjusted sales and marketing expenses, adjusted total administrative expenses, adjusted research and development expenses, adjusted total research and development costs, adjusted EBITDA margin and non-GAAP effective income tax rate. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures as supplemental measures to review and assess the performance of our core business operations and for planning purposes. We define (i) adjusted EBITDA as net income plus interest expense, taxes, depreciation and amortization, non-cash stock-based compensation expense, certain transaction expenses that are not core to our operations (if any) and any loss on the extinguishment of debt, (ii) non-GAAP net income as net income plus non-cash stock-based compensation expense, certain transaction expenses that are not core to our operations (if any) and any loss on the extinguishment of debt, all of which are adjusted for the effect of income taxes, (iii) adjusted gross profit as gross profit plus applicable non-cash stock-based compensation expense, (iv) adjusted gross margin as gross profit plus applicable non-cash stock-based compensation expense, divided by total revenues, (v) each adjusted expense item as the GAAP expense amount less applicable non-cash stock-based compensation expense, (vi) adjusted total research and development costs as total research and development costs (including the capitalized portion) less applicable non-cash stock-based compensation (including the capitalized portion), (vii) adjusted EBITDA margin as adjusted EBITDA (calculated as described in clause (i)) divided by total revenues, and (viii) non-GAAP effective income tax rate as the provision for income taxes plus the income tax effect on non-GAAP adjustments divided by non-GAAP net income (calculated as described in clause (ii)) plus the provision for income taxes and the income tax effect on non-GAAP adjustments. The non-GAAP financial measures presented in this press release and discussed on the related teleconference call provide investors with greater transparency to the information used by management in its financial and operational decision-making. We believe these metrics are useful to investors because they facilitate comparisons of our core business operations across periods on a consistent basis, as well as comparisons with the results of peer companies, many of which use similar non-GAAP financial measures to supplement results under GAAP. In addition, adjusted EBITDA is a measure that provides useful information to management about the amount of cash available for reinvestment in our business, paying dividends, repurchasing common stock and other purposes. Management believes that the non-GAAP measures presented in this press release and discussed on the related teleconference call, when viewed in combination with our results prepared in accordance with GAAP, provide a more complete understanding of the factors and trends affecting our business and performance.

The non-GAAP financial measures presented in this press release and discussed on the related teleconference call are not measures of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered a substitute for net income, gross profit, gross margin, research and development expenses, sales and marketing expenses, administrative expenses, total research and development costs and GAAP effective income tax rate. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and when assessing our operating performance, you should not consider these non-GAAP financial measures in isolation, or as a substitute for the consolidated statements of income data prepared in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures that we present may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies, and other companies may not calculate such measures in the same manner as we do.

Conference Call Details

In conjunction with this announcement, Paycom will host a conference call today, July 31, 2024, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results. To access this call, dial (833) 470-1428 (domestic) or (404) 975-4839 (international) and provide 399008 as the access code. A live webcast as well as the replay of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations page of Paycom’s website at investors.paycom.com.

About Paycom

For 25 years, Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE: PAYC) has simplified businesses and the lives of their employees through easy-to-use HR and payroll technology to empower transparency through direct access to their data. And thanks to its industry-first solution, Beti®, employees now do their own payroll and are guided to find and fix costly errors before payroll submission. From onboarding and benefits enrollment to talent management and more, Paycom’s software streamlines processes, drives efficiencies and gives employees power over their own HR information, all in a single app. Recognized nationally for its technology and workplace culture, Paycom can now serve businesses of all sizes in the U.S. and internationally.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are, and certain statements on the related teleconference call may be, forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are any statements that refer to Paycom’s estimated or anticipated results, other non-historical facts or future events and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our business strategy; anticipated future operating results and operating expenses, cash flows, capital resources, dividends and liquidity; competition; trends, opportunities and risks affecting our business, industry and financial results; future expansion or growth plans and potential for future growth, including internationally; our ability to attract new clients to purchase our solution; our ability to retain clients and induce them to purchase additional applications; our ability to accurately forecast future revenues and appropriately plan our expenses; market acceptance of our solution and applications; our expectations regarding future revenues generated by certain applications; the return on investment for users of our solution; our ability to attract and retain qualified employees and key personnel; future regulatory, judicial and legislative changes; how certain factors affecting our performance correlate to improvement or deterioration in the labor market; our plan to open additional sales offices and our ability to effectively execute such plan; the sufficiency of our existing cash and cash equivalents to meet our working capital and capital expenditure needs over the next 12 months; our plans regarding our capital expenditures and investment activity as our business grows, including with respect to research and development and the expansion of our facilities; our plans to pay cash dividends; our plans to repurchase shares of our common stock through a stock repurchase plan; and our expected income tax rate for future periods. In addition, forward-looking statements also consist of statements involving trend analyses and statements including such words as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “should,” “will,” “would,” and similar expressions or the negative of such terms or other comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements are based only on information currently available to us, speak only as of the date hereof and are subject to business and economic risks. As such, our actual results could differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements as a result of the factors discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to those discussed in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K. We do not undertake any obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which such statements were made, except to the extent required by law.

Paycom Software, Inc.

Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except per share amounts)
 

 

 

June 30, 2024

 

 

December 31, 2023

 

Assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

346,456

 

 

$

294,025

 

Accounts receivable

 

 

20,034

 

 

 

16,442

 

Prepaid expenses

 

 

46,529

 

 

 

37,613

 

Inventory

 

 

1,415

 

 

 

1,383

 

Income tax receivable

 

 

 

 

 

18,391

 

Deferred contract costs

 

 

128,728

 

 

 

118,206

 

Current assets before funds held for clients

 

 

543,162

 

 

 

486,060

 

Funds held for clients

 

 

2,303,159

 

 

 

2,327,366

 

Total current assets

 

 

2,846,321

 

 

 

2,813,426

 

Property and equipment, net

 

 

531,884

 

 

 

498,197

 

Intangible assets, net

 

 

48,159

 

 

 

50,112

 

Goodwill

 

 

51,889

 

 

 

51,889

 

Long-term deferred contract costs

 

 

727,956

 

 

 

680,272

 

Other assets

 

 

106,535

 

 

 

103,643

 

Total assets

 

$

4,312,744

 

 

$

4,197,539

 

Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

 

$

14,997

 

 

$

13,875

 

Income tax payable

 

 

10,281

 

 

 

 

Accrued commissions and bonuses

 

 

22,227

 

 

 

30,492

 

Accrued payroll and vacation

 

 

60,533

 

 

 

56,086

 

Deferred revenue

 

 

31,432

 

 

 

22,812

 

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

 

 

84,215

 

 

 

83,302

 

Current liabilities before client funds obligation

 

 

223,685

 

 

 

206,567

 

Client funds obligation

 

 

2,303,198

 

 

 

2,328,076

 

Total current liabilities

 

 

2,526,883

 

 

 

2,534,643

 

Deferred income tax liabilities, net

 

 

136,213

 

 

 

143,750

 

Long-term deferred revenue

 

 

110,928

 

 

 

107,657

 

Other long-term liabilities

 

 

112,189

 

 

 

108,453

 

Total long-term liabilities

 

 

359,330

 

 

 

359,860

 

Total liabilities

 

 

2,886,213

 

 

 

2,894,503

 

Commitments and contingencies

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stockholders’ equity:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock, $0.01 par value (100,000 shares authorized, 62,887 and 62,675 shares issued at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively; 56,151 and 56,528 shares outstanding at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively)

 

629

 

 

627

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

 

667,197

 

 

 

724,493

 

Retained earnings

 

 

1,743,608

 

 

 

1,469,981

 

Accumulated other comprehensive earnings (loss)

 

 

(305

)

 

 

(1,039

)

Treasury stock, at cost (6,736 and 6,147 shares at June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively)

 

 

(984,598

)

 

 

(891,026

)

Total stockholders’ equity

 

 

1,426,531

 

 

 

1,303,036

 

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

 

$

4,312,744

 

 

$

4,197,539

 

Paycom Software, Inc.

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

(in thousands, except per share amounts)
 

 

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

 

 

2024

 

 

2023

 

 

2024

 

 

2023

 

Revenues

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Recurring

 

$

430,400

 

 

$

394,522

 

 

$

922,296

 

 

$

838,943

 

Implementation and other

 

 

7,112

 

 

 

6,617

 

 

 

15,097

 

 

 

13,833

 

Total revenues

 

 

437,512

 

 

 

401,139

 

 

 

937,393

 

 

 

852,776

 

Cost of revenues

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating expenses

 

 

67,451

 

 

 

54,617

 

 

 

131,121

 

 

 

107,702

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

16,433

 

 

 

12,811

 

 

 

31,394

 

 

 

24,958

 

Total cost of revenues

 

 

83,884

 

 

 

67,428

 

 

 

162,515

 

 

 

132,660

 

Administrative expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sales and marketing

 

 

106,864

 

 

 

106,435

 

 

 

222,388

 

 

 

210,009

 

Research and development

 

 

62,371

 

 

 

49,118

 

 

 

112,880

 

 

 

91,787

 

General and administrative

 

 

70,072

 

 

 

75,965

 

 

 

21,968

 

 

 

141,570

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

19,181

 

 

 

14,927

 

 

 

36,688

 

 

 

29,052

 

Total administrative expenses

 

 

258,488

 

 

 

246,445

 

 

 

393,924

 

 

 

472,418

 

Total operating expenses

 

 

342,372

 

 

 

313,873

 

 

 

556,439

 

 

 

605,078

 

Operating income

 

 

95,140

 

 

 

87,266

 

 

 

380,954

 

 

 

247,698

 

Interest expense

 

 

(782

)

 

 

(602

)

 

 

(1,564

)

 

 

(1,439

)

Other income (expense), net

 

 

4,787

 

 

 

6,183

 

 

 

9,796

 

 

 

12,187

 

Income before income taxes

 

 

99,145

 

 

 

92,847

 

 

 

389,186

 

 

 

258,446

 

Provision for income taxes

 

 

31,175

 

 

 

28,331

 

 

 

74,029

 

 

 

74,634

 

Net income

 

$

67,970

 

 

$

64,516

 

 

$

315,157

 

 

$

183,812

 

Earnings per share, basic

 

$

1.20

 

 

$

1.11

 

 

$

5.58

 

 

$

3.17

 

Earnings per share, diluted

 

$

1.20

 

 

$

1.11

 

 

$

5.57

 

 

$

3.17

 

Weighted average shares outstanding:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

 

56,451

 

 

 

57,920

 

 

 

56,499

 

 

 

57,895

 

Diluted

 

 

56,771

 

 

 

58,033

 

 

 

56,548

 

 

 

58,050

 

Comprehensive earnings:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

 

$

67,970

 

 

$

64,516

 

 

$

315,157

 

 

$

183,812

 

Unrealized net gains on available-for-sale securities

 

 

318

 

 

 

(235

)

 

 

1,155

 

 

 

815

 

Tax effect

 

 

(128

)

 

 

95

 

 

 

(421

)

 

 

(105

)

Other comprehensive income, net of tax

 

 

190

 

 

 

(140

)

 

 

734

 

 

 

710

 

Comprehensive earnings:

 

$

68,160

 

 

$

64,376

 

 

$

315,891

 

 

$

184,522

 

Paycom Software, Inc.

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)
 

 

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

 

 

2024

 

 

2023

 

Cash flows from operating activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

 

$

315,157

 

 

$

183,812

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

68,082

 

 

 

54,010

 

Accretion of discount on available-for-sale securities

 

 

(108

)

 

 

(253

)

Non-cash marketing expense

 

 

798

 

 

 

839

 

Loss (Gain) on disposition of property and equipment

 

 

12

 

 

 

(21

)

Amortization of debt issuance costs

 

 

552

 

 

 

620

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

 

(69,670

)

 

 

63,185

 

Deferred income taxes, net

 

 

(7,798

)

 

 

1,706

 

Other

 

 

(161

)

 

 

111

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

 

 

(3,592

)

 

 

6,650

 

Prepaid expenses

 

 

(8,345

)

 

 

(10,597

)

Inventory

 

 

431

 

 

 

336

 

Other assets

 

 

(3,445

)

 

 

(9,057

)

Deferred contract costs

 

 

(55,198

)

 

 

(62,489

)

Accounts payable

 

 

91

 

 

 

(10,277

)

Income taxes, net

 

 

28,672

 

 

 

3,645

 

Accrued commissions and bonuses

 

 

(8,265

)

 

 

(6,560

)

Accrued payroll and vacation

 

 

4,197

 

 

 

4,954

 

Deferred revenue

 

 

11,891

 

 

 

6,817

 

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

 

 

7,431

 

 

 

24,560

 

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

 

280,732

 

 

 

251,991

 

Cash flows from investing activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

Purchases of investments from funds held for clients

 

 

 

 

 

(25,000

)

Proceeds from investments from funds held for clients

 

 

165,000

 

 

 

25,000

 

Purchases of property and equipment

 

 

(93,335

)

 

 

(83,422

)

Proceeds from sale of property and equipment

 

 

13

 

 

 

44

 

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

 

 

71,678

 

 

 

(83,378

)

Cash flows from financing activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

Repurchases of common stock

 

 

(80,761

)

 

 

 

Withholding taxes paid related to net share settlements

 

 

(12,410

)

 

 

(11,067

)

Dividends paid

 

 

(42,400

)

 

 

(21,731

)

Net change in client funds obligation

 

 

(24,878

)

 

 

(201,552

)

Net cash (used in) financing activities

 

 

(160,449

)

 

 

(234,350

)

Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents

 

 

191,961

 

 

 

(65,737

)

Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents, beginning of period

 

 

2,422,760

 

 

 

2,409,095

 

Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents, end of period

 

$

2,614,721

 

 

$

2,343,358

 

Paycom Software, Inc.

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)
 

 

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

 

 

2024

 

 

2023

 

Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

346,456

 

 

$

536,545

 

Restricted cash included in funds held for clients

 

 

2,268,265

 

 

 

1,806,813

 

Total cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents, end of period

 

$

2,614,721

 

 

$

2,343,358

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-cash investing and financing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Purchases of property and equipment, accrued but not paid

 

$

8,507

 

 

$

11,968

 

Stock-based compensation for capitalized software

 

$

8,797

 

 

$

7,752

 

Right of use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease liabilities

 

$

11,933

 

 

$

16,341

 

Paycom Software, Inc.

Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(in thousands, except per share amounts)
 

 

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

 

 

2024

 

 

2023

 

 

2024

 

 

2023

 

Net income to adjusted EBITDA:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

 

$

67,970

 

 

$

64,516

 

 

$

315,157

 

 

$

183,812

 

Interest expense

 

 

782

 

 

 

602

 

 

 

1,564

 

 

 

1,439

 

Provision for income taxes

 

 

31,175

 

 

 

28,331

 

 

 

74,029

 

 

 

74,634

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

35,614

 

 

 

27,738

 

 

 

68,082

 

 

 

54,010

 

EBITDA

 

 

135,541

 

 

 

121,187

 

 

 

458,832

 

 

 

313,895

 

Non-cash stock-based compensation expense

 

 

24,120

 

 

 

35,366

 

 

 

(69,670

)

 

 

63,185

 

Adjusted EBITDA

 

$

159,661

 

 

$

156,553

 

 

$

389,162

 

 

$

377,080

 

Net income margin

 

 

15.5

%

 

 

16.1

%

 

 

33.6

%

 

 

21.6

%

Adjusted EBITDA margin

 

 

36.5

%

 

 

39.0

%

 

 

41.5

%

 

 

44.2

%

 

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

 

 

2024

 

 

2023

 

 

2024

 

 

2023

 

Net income to non-GAAP net income:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

 

$

67,970

 

 

$

64,516

 

 

$

315,157

 

 

$

183,812

 

Non-cash stock-based compensation expense

 

 

24,120

 

 

 

35,366

 

 

 

(69,670

)

 

 

63,185

 

Income tax effect on non-GAAP adjustments

 

 

(255

)

 

 

(5,620

)

 

 

(7,004

)

 

 

(10,084

)

Non-GAAP net income

 

$

91,835

 

 

$

94,262

 

 

$

238,483

 

 

$

236,913

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average shares outstanding:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

 

56,451

 

 

 

57,920

 

 

 

56,499

 

 

 

57,895

 

Diluted

 

 

56,771

 

 

 

58,033

 

 

 

56,548

 

 

 

58,050

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings per share, basic

 

$

1.20

 

 

$

1.11

 

 

$

5.58

 

 

$

3.17

 

Earnings per share, diluted

 

$

1.20

 

 

$

1.11

 

 

$

5.57

 

 

$

3.17

 

Non-GAAP net income per share, basic

 

$

1.63

 

 

$

1.63

 

 

$

4.22

 

 

$

4.09

 

Non-GAAP net income per share, diluted

 

$

1.62

 

 

$

1.62

 

 

$

4.22

 

 

$

4.08

 

 

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

 

 

2024

 

 

2023

 

 

2024

 

 

2023

 

Earnings per share to non-GAAP net income per share, basic:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings per share, basic

 

$

1.20

 

 

$

1.11

 

 

$

5.58

 

 

$

3.17

 

Non-cash stock-based compensation expense

 

 

0.43

 

 

 

0.61

 

 

 

(1.23

)

 

 

1.09

 

Income tax effect on non-GAAP adjustments

 

 

 

 

 

(0.09

)

 

 

(0.13

)

 

 

(0.17

)

Non-GAAP net income per share, basic

 

$

1.63

 

 

$

1.63

 

 

$

4.22

 

 

$

4.09

 

 

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

 

 

2024

 

 

2023

 

 

2024

 

 

2023

 

Earnings per share to non-GAAP net income per share, diluted:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings per share, diluted

 

$

1.20

 

 

$

1.11

 

 

$

5.57

 

 

$

3.17

 

Non-cash stock-based compensation expense

 

 

0.42

 

 

 

0.61

 

 

 

(1.23

)

 

 

1.09

 

Income tax effect on non-GAAP adjustments

 

 

 

 

 

(0.10

)

 

 

(0.12

)

 

 

(0.18

)

Non-GAAP net income per share, diluted

 

$

1.62

 

 

$

1.62

 

 

$

4.22

 

 

$

4.08

 

 

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

 

 

2024

 

 

2023

 

 

2024

 

 

2023

 

Adjusted gross profit:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total revenues

 

$

437,512

 

 

$

401,139

 

 

$

937,393

 

 

$

852,776

 

Less: Total cost of revenues

 

 

(83,884

)

 

 

(67,428

)

 

 

(162,515

)

 

 

(132,660

)

Total gross profit

 

 

353,628

 

 

 

333,711

 

 

 

774,878

 

 

 

720,116

 

Plus: Non-cash stock-based compensation expense

 

 

4,163

 

 

 

3,353

 

 

 

7,154

 

 

 

5,738

 

Total adjusted gross profit

 

$

357,791

 

 

$

337,064

 

 

$

782,032

 

 

$

725,854

 

Gross margin

 

 

80.8

%

 

 

83.2

%

 

 

82.7

%

 

 

84.4

%

Adjusted gross margin

 

 

81.8

%

 

 

84.0

%

 

 

83.4

%

 

 

85.1

%

 

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

 

 

2024

 

 

2023

 

 

2024

 

 

2023

 

Adjusted sales and marketing expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sales and marketing expenses

 

$

106,864

 

 

$

106,435

 

 

$

222,388

 

 

$

210,009

 

Less: Non-cash stock-based compensation expense

 

 

(4,802

)

 

 

(6,040

)

 

 

(10,296

)

 

 

(11,516

)

Adjusted sales and marketing expenses

 

$

102,062

 

 

$

100,395

 

 

$

212,092

 

 

$

198,493

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total revenues

 

$

437,512

 

 

$

401,139

 

 

$

937,393

 

 

$

852,776

 

Sales and marketing expenses as a % of revenues

 

 

24.4

%

 

 

26.5

%

 

 

23.7

%

 

 

24.6

%

Adjusted sales and marketing expenses as a % of revenues

 

 

23.3

%

 

 

25.0

%

 

 

22.6

%

 

 

23.3

%

Contacts

Paycom Software, Inc.

Investor Relations Contact:

James Samford, 800-580-4505

investors@paycom.com

Read full story here

Articoli correlati

SES: H1 2024 Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
LUXEMBOURG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SES S.A. announces financial results for the six months ended 30 June 2024. H1 performance underpins 2024 Full Year...
Continua a leggere

OpenGate Capital Sells Fiven to Kymera International

Business Wire Business Wire -
Sale Represents OpenGate’s Second Full Realization of a European Business in 2024LOS ANGELES & PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OpenGate Capital (“OpenGate”), a...
Continua a leggere

FPT to Boost Digital Transformation for World’s Leading Fan and Motor Manufacturer ebm-papst

Business Wire Business Wire -
HANOI, Vietnam--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Europe--Global IT firm FPT Software, a subsidiary of FPT Corporation (FPT), signed a Memorandum of Understanding with...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php