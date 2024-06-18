Paycom recognized for Best Career Growth and Best Leadership Teams by Comparably

OKLAHOMA CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Paycom Software Inc. (NYSE: PAYC) (“Paycom”), a leading provider of comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management software, has been named to the Best Career Growth and Best Leadership Teams lists from Comparably, a leading workplace culture and corporate brand reputation platform with millions of employee ratings. This is the third consecutive year Paycom has been recognized in the Best Career Growth list.





“These awards are a testament to the growth opportunities we create for our people,” said Paycom founder, CEO, President and Chairman of the Board of Directors, Chad Richison. “This is achievable because we remain highly focused across our organization on providing world-class service, solution automation and helping clients realize ROI with Paycom.”

The Comparably awards are based on sentiment feedback from current employees who anonymously rate their employers on Comparably’s website during a 12-month period.

The Best Career Growth award is assessed on employee perceptions of professional development opportunities, such as meaningful career advancement, mentorship, challenging work and frequency of valuable feedback from managers. The Best Leadership Teams award is determined based on employee feedback concerning their CEO, leadership teams and direct managers.

“Continuous learning, career development and leadership training are key elements of our culture at Paycom,” said Jennifer Kraszewski, Paycom’s chief human resources officer. “In addition, our leadership team develops and guides tomorrow’s leaders, who are vital for creating the new, innovative ideas and concepts that propel our organization forward.”

Paycom was named to the Best Sales Teams and Best Company Outlook lists from Comparably earlier this year. This marked Paycom’s third consecutive recognition for Best Sales Team and second recognition for Best Company Outlook.

Paycom values diversity, inclusion and belonging and is hiring for many positions across its growing workforce nationwide. Many of the comprehensive benefits Paycom provides team members include $1-per-pay-period health care, free access to Paycom’s fitness centers, acres of green space at its Oklahoma headquarters and Texas Operations Center, catered lunches, well-being advisors and more.

To learn more about Paycom’s award-winning talent, visit Paycom Careers.

About Paycom

For 25 years, Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE: PAYC) has simplified businesses and the lives of their employees through easy-to-use HR and payroll technology to empower transparency through direct access to their data. And thanks to its industry-first solution, Beti®, employees now do their own payroll and are guided to find and fix costly errors before payroll submission. From onboarding and benefits enrollment to talent management and more, Paycom’s software streamlines processes, drives efficiencies and gives employees power over their own HR information, all in a single app. Recognized nationally for its technology and workplace culture, Paycom can now serve businesses of all sizes in the U.S. and internationally.

Contacts

Larisha Hunter



media@paycom.com