Paycom Expands Employee-Guided Payroll into Mexico

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) ("Paycom"), a leading provider of comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management software, announced it will expand its payroll solution into Mexico. This expansion includes access to Beti®, Paycom's industry-first, employee-guided payroll experience. Mexico will be Paycom's second North American expansion, following Canada earlier this year.





This launch follows the announcement of Global HCM™, which expanded availability of Paycom’s human capital management (“HCM”) software to users in more than 180 countries and 15 languages and dialects. Now, Paycom will offer its single-software solution for HCM, including Beti, to support organizations with employees in Mexico.

“With our recent launch into Canada and now Mexico, we continue to extend our geographic reach and provide tremendous value to businesses that embrace do-it-yourself payroll with Beti,” said Paycom’s founder, chairman and CEO, Chad Richison.

Paycom will offer businesses in Mexico payroll and tax management, differentiating it from other payroll products in the country.

According to a commissioned Total Economic Impact™ study conducted by Forrester Consulting on behalf of Paycom in June 2023, a composite organization representative of interviewed clients implementing Beti reduced time spent processing payroll by 90%.

As HR professionals continue to increase investments in technology, Paycom’s North American expansion will provide enhanced choices for companies with operations in Mexico.

