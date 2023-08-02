Paycom expands employee-guided payroll into Canada

OKLAHOMA CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) (“Paycom”), a leading provider of comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management software, announced it will expand its payroll solution into Canada. Most notably, the advancement will give more North American businesses access to Paycom’s Beti®, an industry-first, single-database HR and payroll solution.









This launch follows the April 2023 announcement of Global HCM™, which expanded availability of Paycom’s human capital management (“HCM”) software to users in more than 180 countries and is available in 15 languages and dialects. Now, Paycom will offer its industry-first single solution for HCM, including employee-guided payroll, to support organizations with Canadian employees.

“With our recent launch into Canada, we have opened a large, cross-border opportunity,” said Chad Richison, founder, chairman and CEO of Paycom. “As we continue to expand our geographic reach and provide more businesses with the power of Beti, I expect our move upmarket to continue to accelerate.”

According to a commissioned Total Economic Impact™ study conducted by Forrester Consulting on behalf of Paycom in June 2023, a composite organization representative of interviewed clients implementing Beti reduced time spent processing payroll by 90%.

In the same study, users of Beti shared their experiences anonymously. “One of the biggest retention tools is to have really engaging technology, and that is what we now have with Paycom and Beti,” said a vice president of total rewards and systems within the consumer services industry.

As HR professionals continue to increase investments in technology, Paycom’s foray into the Canadian market will provide enhanced choices for companies with Canadian operations.

For more information, visit https://www.paycom.com/software/beti/.

About Paycom

For nearly 25 years, Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has simplified businesses and the lives of their employees through easy-to-use HR and payroll technology to empower transparency through direct access to their data. And thanks to its industry-first solution, Beti®, employees now do their own payroll and are guided to find and fix costly errors before payroll submission. From onboarding and benefits enrollment to talent management and more, Paycom’s software streamlines processes, drives efficiencies and gives employees power over their own HR information, all in a single app. Recognized nationally for its technology and workplace culture, Paycom can now serve businesses of all sizes in the U.S. and internationally.

