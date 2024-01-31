Paycom Appoints Steve Sturges as Chief Marketing Officer

OKLAHOMA CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) (“Paycom”), a leading provider of comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management software, announced today the appointment of Steve Sturges to the role of chief marketing officer (CMO).





“Steve brings three decades of experience in marketing, branding and advertising to our team. I’m excited to see him continue to elevate our innovative brand, engage our clients and drive further demand generation for our salesforce,” said Paycom founder, chairman and CEO, Chad Richison.

As Paycom’s chief marketing officer, Sturges will lead strategy, development and execution across all marketing and communication functions, while driving lead-generation efforts and enhancing Paycom’s brand equity for stakeholders.

“I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity to join Paycom and lead such a talented marketing team,” Sturges said. “I’m stepping into this role ready to innovate and continue to highlight a premier brand and one of the best products in the HR tech space.”

Sturges has spent more than 35 years promoting some of the most influential and successful brands in the country. He co-founded Oklahoma City-based VI Marketing and Branding in 1992 and served as a partner and creative consultant for Paycom for more than 15 years.

