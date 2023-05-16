<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Paycom Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Business Wire

Paycom Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

di Business Wire

OKLAHOMA CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Paycom Software, Inc. (“Paycom” or the “Company”) (NYSE:PAYC), a leading provider of comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management software, announced today that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend in the amount of $0.375 per share of common stock, to be paid on June 12, 2023, to all stockholders of record as of the close of business on May 30, 2023.

About Paycom

For nearly 25 years, Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has simplified businesses and the lives of their employees through easy-to-use HR and payroll technology to empower transparency through direct access to their data. And thanks to its industry-first solution, Beti®, U.S. employees now do their own payroll and are guided to find and fix costly errors before payroll submission. From onboarding and benefits enrollment to talent management and more, Paycom’s software streamlines processes, drives efficiencies and gives employees power over their own HR information, all in a single app. Recognized nationally for its technology and workplace culture, Paycom can now serve businesses of all sizes in the U.S. and internationally.

Contacts

Investor Relations:
James Samford

investors@paycom.com

Articoli correlati

Know Labs, Inc. Reports Second Quarter FY2023 Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Know Labs, Inc. (NYSE American: KNW), an emerging developer of non-invasive medical diagnostic technology, today reported financial results...
Continua a leggere

Shapeways Reports First Quarter 2023 Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
- Highest quarter on record for software in terms of manufacturer registrations, platform engagement, and SaaS contract commitments - -...
Continua a leggere

Alight Holds Investor Day and Introduces Mid-Term Targets

Business Wire Business Wire -
– Company expects platform transformation to continue driving strong financial performance –LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alight (NYSE: ALIT or the “Company”),...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Know Labs, Inc. Reports Second Quarter FY2023 Results

Business Wire