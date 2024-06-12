Home Business Wire Paychex, Inc. Schedules Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2024 Earnings Conference Call for June...
Paychex, Inc. Schedules Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2024 Earnings Conference Call for June 26, 2024

ROCHESTER, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Paychex, Inc. (Nasdaq: PAYX) will release financial results for its fiscal 2024 fourth quarter and full-year ended May 31, 2024. Paychex will deliver results via Business Wire before the financial markets open on Wednesday, June 26, 2024.

The company will host a conference call at 9:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday, June 26, 2024, to review the results for the quarter. Participating in this call will be John Gibson, president and CEO, and Bob Schrader, senior vice president and CFO.

The conference call will be available online as a live broadcast on the Paychex Investor Relations portal. Listeners should access the site before the live call to ensure proper configuration. After the live call, an on-demand webcast will be archived and available for replay for approximately 90 days.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc. (Nasdaq:PAYX) is an industry-leading HCM company delivering a full suite of technology and advisory services in human resources, employee benefit solutions, insurance, and payroll. The company serves approximately 740,000 customers in the U.S. and Europe and pays one out of every 12 American private sector employees. The more than 16,000 people at Paychex are committed to helping businesses succeed and building thriving communities where they work and live. To learn more, visit paychex.com.

Paychex, Inc.’s news releases, current financial information, SEC filings, and investor presentations are accessible on the Paychex Investor Relations portal.

Contacts

Investor Relations:

Jason Harbes, Director, Investor Relations

Phil Nicosia, Manager, Investor Relations

(800) 828-4411

investors@paychex.com

Media Inquiries:

Tracy Volkmann

Manager, Public Relations

(585) 387-6705

tvolkmann@paychex.com

