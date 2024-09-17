Home Business Wire Paychex, Inc. Schedules First Quarter Fiscal 2025 Earnings Conference Call for October...
Paychex, Inc. Schedules First Quarter Fiscal 2025 Earnings Conference Call for October 1, 2024

ROCHESTER, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Paychex, Inc. (Nasdaq: PAYX) will release financial results for its fiscal 2025 first quarter ended August 31, 2024. Paychex will deliver results via Business Wire before the financial markets open on Tuesday, October 1, 2024.

The company will host a conference call at 9:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday, October 1, 2024, to review the results for the quarter. Participating in this call will be John Gibson, president and CEO, and Bob Schrader, senior vice president and CFO.

The conference call will be available online as a live broadcast on the Paychex Investor Relations portal. Listeners should access the site before the live call to ensure proper configuration. After the live call, an on-demand webcast will be archived and available for replay for approximately 90 days.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc. (Nasdaq: PAYX) is an industry-leading HCM company delivering a full suite of technology and advisory services in human resources, employee benefit solutions, insurance, and payroll. The company serves over 745,000 customers in the U.S. and Europe and pays one out of every 12 American private sector employees. The more than 16,000 people at Paychex are committed to helping businesses succeed and building thriving communities where they work and live. Visit paychex.com to learn more.

Paychex, Inc.’s news releases, current financial information, SEC filings, and investor presentations are accessible on the Paychex Investor Relations portal.

Contacts

Investor Relations:

Jason Harbes, Director, Investor Relations

Phil Nicosia, Manager, Investor Relations

(800) 828-4411

investors@paychex.com

Media Inquiries:

Tracy Volkmann

Manager, Public Relations

(585) 387-6705

tvolkmann@paychex.com

