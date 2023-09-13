Paychex, Inc. Schedules First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Earnings Conference Call for September 27, 2023

ROCHESTER, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Paychex, Inc. (Nasdaq: PAYX) will release financial results for its fiscal 2024 first quarter ended August 31, 2023. Paychex will deliver results via Business Wire before the financial markets open on Wednesday, September 27, 2023.

The Company will host a conference call at 9:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday, September 27, 2023, to review the results for the quarter. Participating in this call will be John Gibson, President and CEO, Efrain Rivera, Senior Vice President and CFO, and Robert Schrader, Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations.

The conference call will be available online as a live broadcast on the Paychex Investor Relations portal. Listeners should access the site before the live call to ensure proper configuration. After the live call, an on-demand webcast will be archived and available for replay for approximately 90 days.

About Paychex



Paychex, Inc. (Nasdaq:PAYX) is an industry-leading HCM company delivering a full suite of technology and advisory services in human resources, employee benefit solutions, insurance, and payroll. The company serves approximately 740,000 customers in the U.S. and Europe and pays one out of every 12 American private sector employees. The more than 16,000 people at Paychex are committed to helping businesses succeed and building thriving communities where they work and live. To learn more, visit paychex.com and stay connected on Twitter (www.twitter.com/paychex) and LinkedIn (www.linkedin.com/company/paychex).

Paychex, Inc.’s news releases, current financial information, SEC filings, and investor presentations are accessible on the Paychex Investor Relations portal.

