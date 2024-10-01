Pavilion Payments Partners with betPARX to Launch Real-Time Payments (RTP) Solution for Instant Payouts

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Pavilion Payments, the leading omnichannel payments provider exclusively serving the gaming industry, today announced a strategic partnership with betPARX®. This partnership will integrate Pavilion Payments’ cutting-edge Real-Time Payments (RTP) solution—fully supporting FedNow and RTP networks—into betPARX’s platform, revolutionizing the payout experience for patrons by enabling instant access to their winnings.





The RTP solution offers patrons instant access to funds within minutes, a significant improvement over traditional payout methods that often take days. By supporting both FedNow and RTP networks, Pavilion Payments ensures broad coverage across various financial institutions. If a patron’s account is ineligible for RTP or FedNow, payouts are seamlessly processed via Same Day ACH. Real-time notifications provide added convenience and security throughout the process.

“At betPARX, we are dedicated to providing our customers with the best possible experience, and that includes how quickly they can access their winnings,” said John Dixon, COO of betParx. “By partnering with Pavilion Payments and implementing their Real-Time Payments solution, we are able to meet our patrons’ expectations for instant payouts, enhancing their overall gaming experience.”

Brian Clayton, Senior Vice President, iGaming at Pavilion Payments, added, “At Pavilion Payments, we are committed to putting our customers first, which is why we developed our Real-Time Payments solution. This feature directly addresses a common concern among patrons: while deposits are instant, withdrawals should be too. By partnering with betPARX, we’re ensuring that their customers can enjoy not just a seamless deposit experience, but also the instant access to their funds that they expect and deserve.”

About Pavilion Payments Pavilion Payments enables the world’s gaming entertainment leaders to create amazing consumer experiences and maximize spend across all their physical and digital properties. Pavilion Payments is the gaming industry’s leading omnichannel payment solutions provider, offering integrated omnichannel and software solutions that enable flexible funding, play, and cash out. For more information, visit www.pavilionpayments.com.

About betPARX® betPARX is a wholly owned subsidiary of Greenwood Gaming & Entertainment and features retail sports betting with a 7,500-square-foot world-class sportsbook at Parx Casino. betPARX operates best-in-class iGaming and online/mobile-first sports betting products in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, Michigan, and Ohio. For more information on betPARX, visit www.betparx.com.

